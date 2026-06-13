Why Are People Ditching Google Search?

Google is the undisputed king of online searches, with Google Search having an 85% market share in the U.S. as of May 2026, according to Statcounter. Yet there's a growing wave of discontent around Google Search, with alternatives like DuckDuckGo showing significant usage increases in the last few weeks, shortly after Google's I/O 2026 event, where the company unveiled its latest innovations in artificial intelligence. The spike in DuckDuckGo interest isn't accidental, as Google announced a major AI-centered redesign for Google Search at the event, marketing it as the biggest change to Google Search in 25 years. The design overhaul aims to place AI-assisted searches, including extended conversations, at the center of Google Search, supplanting the traditional online search model.

DuckDuckGo search traffic recorded an all-time high on June 1, 2026, according to comments the company made to BGR. The Google Search alternative saw increased consumer interest following the Google Search announcements at I/O 2026, with the iPhone app installs almost doubling in early June compared to the previous week. This renewed interest in Google Search alternatives propelled the DuckDuckGo browser to the third position in the App Store's utilities chart in early June 2026, or the second-most downloaded browser after Google Chrome. As of this writing, the app ranks number 11 in the same chart.

Google started adding a wave of new AI features to Google Search a few years ago. In 2023, the company launched a Google Search Generative Experience (SGE) that placed generative AI search results into Search. A year later, Google introduced AI Overviews, an evolution of SGE. AI Overviews appear at the top of regular search results, providing AI-generated results to user queries by default.