Drew Barrymore Starred In This Forgotten '90s Western Box Office Bomb

There are worse ways to spend 99 minutes of your life, but you can gauge the quality of the acting and writing from the trailer alone. With bombastic one-liners like "You touch her again, and you're a dead man," or "Look here, I don't let my friends get hung," you'll understand the film's tone quickly. You could also study some of the more colorful character threats, like "You're dead! I just ain't killed you yet," and "Pick it up. Put it in. Die like a man." It's not exactly what you'd call the pinnacle of art.

You could argue that is to be expected from a Western, a genre inherently meant to be campy and over-the-top, but this one tips the scales a little too much. Unlike some of the Westerns you should absolutely watch even if you dislike the genre, this is one that even hardcore fans of the actors might want to intentionally miss. It's not quite in the "so bad it's good" camp either. Sometimes, older movies are fun to watch or revisit, regardless of original critic scores. For instance, there are a lot of '90s sci-fi movies that were unfairly hated by critics at the time. By all rights, "Bad Girls" seems to have earned its low scores. But you're more than welcome to be the judge of that.