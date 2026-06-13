Why Do Macs Not Have Touch Screens?

MacBooks have become the computer of choice for those wanting productivity laptops for content creation and daily home and office work. There are few laptops lighter than a MacBook Air, and even fewer computers more powerful than the MacBook Pro for productivity tasks. However, despite Apple dominating the market, MacBooks are still missing an important feature in 2026: touch screens.

It doesn't make much sense to skip out on a feature that most of your competitors put in their devices, so why is Apple so insistent on MacBooks not having touch capabilities? It's not like Apple lacks the technology — the M5 iPad Pro is already powerful enough to function as your main computer.

Apple hasn't made any statements on this in recent years, but we do have a hint at what could've been the reasoning from an earnings call with Tim Cook all the way back in 2012. Cook likened the idea of a unified OS for tablets and touch computers to converging "a toaster with a fridge," further adding that while possible, it would be unpleasant for the user.