How iOS 27 Gives Us An Early Look At Apple's Foldable iPhone

Apple previewed iOS 27's new features at the WWDC 2026 keynote, with a big emphasis on Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. It seems like iOS 27 is all about delivering promises made a couple of years ago, in addition to a more stable and reliable experience for users in general. Along with that, iOS 27 also prepares the ground for Apple's upcoming iPhone Fold. During the company's Platforms State of Union session, Apple told developers that they shouldn't focus on developing apps for specific devices or fixed orientations, but should prepare for "a dynamic range of sizes and aspect ratios."

During the briefing, the company showed resizable iOS apps in iPhone Mirroring running on iPad, meaning that apps that were first designed for the iPhone could work on the iPad in whatever size users need. While, for now, Apple's excuse is the deeper integration between iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate, ever-growing rumors of the upcoming iPhones make it clear that Apple wants developers to get ready for the first iPhone fold.

X user samhenrigold found two strings in iOS 27's framework that hint at a foldable device, with "foldState" and "angleDegrees" mentioned. Macworld's Filipe Espósito also posted on Threads that iOS 27 code suggests the company is testing a device with Dynamic Island and Touch ID. At this moment, there's no Apple device like this, but rumors have strongly suggested that this is what the iPhone Fold will look like.