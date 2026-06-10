How iOS 27 Gives Us An Early Look At Apple's Foldable iPhone
Apple previewed iOS 27's new features at the WWDC 2026 keynote, with a big emphasis on Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. It seems like iOS 27 is all about delivering promises made a couple of years ago, in addition to a more stable and reliable experience for users in general. Along with that, iOS 27 also prepares the ground for Apple's upcoming iPhone Fold. During the company's Platforms State of Union session, Apple told developers that they shouldn't focus on developing apps for specific devices or fixed orientations, but should prepare for "a dynamic range of sizes and aspect ratios."
During the briefing, the company showed resizable iOS apps in iPhone Mirroring running on iPad, meaning that apps that were first designed for the iPhone could work on the iPad in whatever size users need. While, for now, Apple's excuse is the deeper integration between iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate, ever-growing rumors of the upcoming iPhones make it clear that Apple wants developers to get ready for the first iPhone fold.
X user samhenrigold found two strings in iOS 27's framework that hint at a foldable device, with "foldState" and "angleDegrees" mentioned. Macworld's Filipe Espósito also posted on Threads that iOS 27 code suggests the company is testing a device with Dynamic Island and Touch ID. At this moment, there's no Apple device like this, but rumors have strongly suggested that this is what the iPhone Fold will look like.
Apple continues to ready the iPhone Fold
The upcoming iPhone Fold is expected to have a passport-like design. Smaller than most foldable phones, it will open like a book instead of a flip phone. This innovative device will have a 5.5-inch screen when closed and a 7.8-inch display when unfolded. Previous reports suggested that the iPhone Fold will look like two iPhone Airs glued together. Besides that, rumors suggest this device will feature a new liquid-metal technology for the iPhone's hinge, which will make the device's crease less visible. While Apple was first rumored to be working on making the crease disappear completely, it seems the technology is not there yet.
As Espósito suggested, this iPhone will have Touch ID due to the lack of space to add Face ID authentication, and it will feature some sort of Dynamic Island, although it's unclear how big the cutout on the inner display of the iPhone Fold will look. At this moment, it's also unclear if features available on regular iPhones, like Action Button, MagSafe, and Camera Control, will be part of this device, as Apple might have to choose between offering an innovative design and putting all the bells and whistles that we usually get on the iPhone Pro. The iPhone Fold is also expected to have top-tier specs, with the latest A-series chip – probably the A20 Pro — and 12 GB of RAM.
The most expensive iPhone might not be the best
While it's interesting that iOS 27 code starts to hint at this upcoming device, rumors suggest that Apple's most expensive iPhone to date — expected to cost around $2,000 – won't be the best. With two rear cameras, Apple will have to choose between ditching the telephoto and the ultra-wide lens. For Pro users, a missing camera might make a huge difference, despite the innovative design and extra display real estate. Besides that, the lack of Face ID might also make some users unhappy about this phone.
After all, Apple has been saying for years that facial authentication is more secure than a fingerprint. Internally, the specs of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold appear to be the same, meaning Apple won't add more RAM or a slightly improved chip for its foldable device. Last but not least, iOS 27 is readying support for users to take advantage of the same cellular connection in two different devices, touting an ever-growing trend of people who use two phones daily.