5 Common Monitor Problems And How To Fix Them

We've all had to contend with a malfunctioning PC monitor when trying to work or game at some point, slowing down workflows and interrupting crucial gameplay moments. But it might not be a hardware issue. Most issues can actually be resolved with a handful of troubleshooting steps. Many display malfunctions stem from loose connections, clashing settings, or outdated software rather than broken components in the PC monitor itself. Some issues can even be fixed through Windows settings.

Even if you have that perfect 27-inch gaming monitor locked and loaded with no issues, it's a good idea to learn about the most common fixes so you're ready if things ever do go wrong. Usually problems will start when doing something specific, like booting up a game or a blank screen from powering on a PC. Problems like this are usually down to out-of-date graphics drivers or a faulty display cable, respectively.

Troubleshooting is all about taking a structured approach to diagnosing issues, which in turn saves you money, time, and keeps your PC setup running smoothly. There are also certain settings that can ruin a computer monitor to be wary of. We'll be going over five of the most common monitor problems and practical ways to fix them. We cover annoying flickers, stretched images, and stubborn dead pixels with straightforward solutions to get your PC monitor back to doing the job it's supposed to.