5 Common Monitor Problems And How To Fix Them
We've all had to contend with a malfunctioning PC monitor when trying to work or game at some point, slowing down workflows and interrupting crucial gameplay moments. But it might not be a hardware issue. Most issues can actually be resolved with a handful of troubleshooting steps. Many display malfunctions stem from loose connections, clashing settings, or outdated software rather than broken components in the PC monitor itself. Some issues can even be fixed through Windows settings.
Even if you have that perfect 27-inch gaming monitor locked and loaded with no issues, it's a good idea to learn about the most common fixes so you're ready if things ever do go wrong. Usually problems will start when doing something specific, like booting up a game or a blank screen from powering on a PC. Problems like this are usually down to out-of-date graphics drivers or a faulty display cable, respectively.
Troubleshooting is all about taking a structured approach to diagnosing issues, which in turn saves you money, time, and keeps your PC setup running smoothly. There are also certain settings that can ruin a computer monitor to be wary of. We'll be going over five of the most common monitor problems and practical ways to fix them. We cover annoying flickers, stretched images, and stubborn dead pixels with straightforward solutions to get your PC monitor back to doing the job it's supposed to.
Flickering screen
Flickering screens are usually the most common monitor problem users will experience. Rapid flashing is usually a case of a loose cable connection or an unstable power supply, so if this happens, check that the HDMI, DisplayPort, or Thunderbolt cable and power cable are inserted properly into your monitor and PC. If this doesn't fix the issue, try a new display cable and power supply to rule out any physical damage to input and output ports.
Flickering can also happen when the refresh rate on a monitor doesn't match up with your graphics card. If this is happening in specific applications, it's a good idea to check that the operating system settings match the supported refresh rate of the display. In Windows, open Display Settings, click Advanced Display Settings, and apply the correct hertz (Hz) value. It's a good idea to also go into your graphics card driver settings to check that G-Sync and FreeSync are working properly.
Graphics drivers themselves can also cause this issue. Simply boot up the Nvidia app or Adrenalin software to check you have the latest drivers installed. If they are, re-download the latest drivers and select Clean Install to effectively factory reset the driver. Users can alternatively boot Windows into Safe Mode to uninstall the current display adapter and then install the latest drivers too.
No Signal
For monitors displaying a "No Signal" message, it pretty much means what it says. You'll see it if your monitor isn't receiving a compatible input signal or isn't plugged into a display cable that's feeding a video output. It's usually an easy fix, and you should start by checking the monitor menu to make sure the correct input source has been selected. This will be HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C/Thunderbolt, depending on what kind of display cable you're using.
If the input is correct, it's time to look at your PC or console. Confirm it's powered on fully and isn't in sleep mode. Sometimes, a PC enters sleep mode and fails to trigger the monitor. It's also wise to plug your display into a different device like a laptop to check if this issue is with the monitor or PC.
When using a desktop computer with a dedicated graphics card, the video cable needs to be plugged directly into the GPU instead of the motherboard display out. Make sure to remove any display adapters and docking stations to help isolate the problem. If all else fails, reset the monitor to its factory default settings to rule out any conflicting settings.
Blurry or stretched images
If games look blurry or the overall image looks stretched, chances are that your monitor is set to the wrong resolution. Scaling conflicts can ruin the crisp visuals you thought you were going to get on your new panel. To fix this, you need to go into your operating system settings to match the native resolution of the monitor. On Windows, navigate to System Settings, then Display Settings, then select the recommended display options.
If the correct resolution settings don't appear in the drop-down, there might be a graphics driver or cable limitation preventing higher resolutions. High refresh rates and resolutions demand substantial bandwidth, which means buying certified HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4 cables to support these advanced features. Simply swapping out an old cable and using the included cables with a new monitor can quickly fix these problems.
Certain monitors can sometimes apply artificial enhancements that distort image quality. Check on-screen display settings for sharpness and dynamic contrast modes and disable them. Technology like Dynamic Contrast Ratio (DCR) is fantastic for on-the-go contrast and backlighting adjustments, but disabling such features for troubleshooting is highly recommended. For better text readability, run the ClearType text tuning tool built into Windows. This handy application shows you text at various resolutions to make sure text is displaying correctly.
Dead pixels
Those tiny unmoving dots on a monitor screen usually mean a stuck or dead pixel. While they sound similar, these two common monitor problems require different fixes. A stuck pixel usually displays a constant color, such as red, green, or blue. This happens when the liquid crystal fails to transition properly. It can sometimes be fixed by gently massaging the affected area of the screen with a soft cloth. Some monitors may also have pixel refreshing software you can run.
A dead pixel appears as a solid black square. This indicates a physical malfunction with the panel itself, meaning the pixel is no longer receiving power. Unfortunately, there's no software-based or troubleshooting fix for this. Because the dead pixel is a physical defect, there's no update or firmware refresh to fix this issue. Depending on where the dead pixel is, it might be worth just living with it if it's on the edge of the panel or your manufacturer warranty has expired.
If the monitor is still under warranty, you should contact the manufacturer for a replacement. Manufacturers usually cover dead pixels under their standard warranty policies, but keep in mind that certain brands may require more than one dead pixel, or a minimum number before they authorize a return. Make sure to read your monitor documentation carefully to understand your replacement options.
Random monitor shutoffs
Power delivery issues pretty much make monitors unusable, but there are some checks you can carry out to make sure it's nothing serious. If the monitor is powering down periodically while in use, the panel might not be receiving adequate electricity. First, examine the surge protector and wall outlet. Ensure the power cable is plugged in firmly and the circuit breaker remains active. Connecting the monitor directly to the wall can also help rule out a faulty power strip.
Overheating can also be a common culprit behind unexpected shutdowns. Both the internal components of the monitor and external power adapters can overheat if they lack proper ventilation. Keep the area around the display clear of clutter and routinely dust the ventilation grilles. If the power brick feels excessively hot to touch, it may need replacing as it's causing power delivery instability.
Finally, take a look at your PC's power management settings. Windows includes sleep settings that automatically turn off displays to save energy. If sleep settings are set too aggressively, your monitor might go into standby or turn off even when stepping away for a few minutes. Adjusting your Windows power settings can keep the screen active for longer and stop unwanted monitor shutdowns.