A New Update Makes It Easier To Upgrade Your Old Sony TV's Audio

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Sony has started rolling out a new feature to some of its older TV models, which makes it easier to connect new audio hardware to your TV. Known as Bravia Direct Connect, the feature was originally introduced as part of the company's 2026 Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II televisions, which are Sony's first True RGB TVs. It's a proprietary technology that enables the company's televisions to pair directly with the compatible wireless rear speakers and subwoofers without needing a soundbar. Typically, you have to connect a soundbar to your TV and then connect the rear speakers and subwoofer to that.

Sony's system leverages the TV's built-in speakers as the center, left, and right channels of the overall audio system. This results in deeper bass and a better surround sound experience than just listening to the audio output of your TV's built-in speakers. The biggest benefit of the Direct Connect system is the seamless integration of additional audio hardware without requiring any wiring between the audio hardware or between the hardware and the TV. Everything is wireless; however, you'll still need to connect the speakers and the sub to outlets for power. If you've been thinking about upgrading your Sony TV's audio, you can consider using Direct Connect rather than going the soundbar route.