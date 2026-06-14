4 Things Gen Z Does On Their Phone That Would Confuse A Millennial
Smartphones may be ubiquitous these days, but that doesn't mean everyone has the same relationship with their phones. Often, factors like age influence how a user interacts with this essential device. For example, surveys, studies, and anecdotes indicate that members of Gen Z may use their smartphones in ways that millennials could find baffling.
It's worth noting that many stereotypes about Gen Z's phone usage are myths that can be fairly easily debunked. Nevertheless, there is evidence suggesting smartphone usage varies from one generation to another. Because members of Gen Z basically grew up with smartphones, it makes sense that they'd approach these devices slightly differently than older users who adopted them a little later in life.
That's not to say that all the unique ways Gen Z relates to smartphones are negative. Some Gen Z-specific smartphone behaviors and habits are actually very healthy when compared to those of millennials. Although the ways Gen Z uses smartphones are sometimes confusing or surprising to their elders, some of these trends may be worth embracing.
Gen Z users feel comfortable leaving their phones on do not disturb
If you feel like being constantly connected to the digital world via your smartphone isn't doing your mental and emotional health any favors, you might be onto something. Even departing Apple CEO Tim Cook argues that we should generally strive to limit our phone usage. Despite being stereotyped as a generation addicted to their devices, it seems like Gen Z users might actually be more willing than others to actually follow this advice.
Trends indicate that it's not uncommon for some Gen Zers to leave their phones on Do Not Disturb all day long. Considering that a single notification can interrupt their flow and cause them to start scrolling through their social media feeds when they should be focused on other tasks, it's not an unreasonable practice. Rather than feeling obligated to be available at all times, they believe they have a right to determine when they're reachable and when they need to focus on their peace.
This idea might come as a shock to users who are accustomed to responding to every text, Slack notification, and even call (allegedly, people still make them) right away. To a millennial, the notion of turning off notifications for an entire day could even spark feelings of discomfort and distress, at least at first. However, those who follow in the footsteps of Gen Z may ultimately find that enforcing some digital unavailability could be liberating.
Gen Z is more comfortable using speakerphone in public
Some of the ways Gen Z members use their phones don't necessarily consist of major behavioral trends. Instead, they reflect mere differences in attitudes toward cell phone usage that can vary across generations. For example, surveys indicate that most adults generally agree it's rude to use speakerphones in public. However, certain key differences in opinion become more apparent when you break this issue down on a generational level.
For example, as PCMag reports, surveys indicate a whopping 87% of Boomers consider public speakerphone usage to be out of bounds. Millennials also look down on the habit of letting everyone in earshot hear your phone conversation. On the other hand, 41% of Gen Z survey participants indicate believing it's acceptable to use a speakerphone in public.
That doesn't exactly mean that Gen Z engages in this behavior regularly. That said, when nearly half of Gen Z members surveyed say the behavior is okay, it suggests a clear divide between how Gen Z uses their devices in comparison to Boomers and millennials. Sharing insights with PCMag, etiquette expert Elaine Swann suggests that because members of Gen Z have grown up with smartphones, their approach to mobile tech is more relaxed, which could take the form of greater comfort when it comes to using these devices in noticeably public ways.
Gen Z can talk on the phone without talking to anyone
Per YouGov surveys, millennials and Gen Zers aren't all that different when it comes to not loving the idea of talking on the phone. Although Gen Z's feelings on this subject are more pronounced, members of both generations indicate a preference to communicate through text or email.
Of course, this involves a trade-off. Talking directly to someone on the phone might be awkward, but texting can literally be physically uncomfortable. It seems Gen Z has identified what should have always been an obvious workaround: sending voice memos. With a voice memo, a Zoomer can easily record what they want to say, without having to engage in a full phone conversation.
This simple trick might baffle earlier generations who'd simply never considered it. That said, it reflects Gen Z's ability to naturally adapt to technology they've lived with most of their lives. Along with being more efficient and comfortable than texting, sending voice memos allows a user to express tone much better than they could through text alone. Once again, it seems that Gen Z might just know what they're doing.
Gen Z has embraced the flip phone
Of all the items on this list, this one might be the most shocking to millennials. Those of us who remember the early days of smartphones understand what a revelation they were when compared to our flip phones. Seemingly overnight, cell phones went from being devices reserved almost exclusively for making calls and sending texts to being powerful computers we keep in our pockets.
As previously addressed, though, that level of digital connection isn't healthy. Gen Z, the generation whose upbringing has been defined by this constant connectivity, may understand that better than anyone. This could explain why it's becoming increasingly popular for Zoomers to make the switch to old school flip phones or similar minimalist phones. Millennials might wonder why anyone would take this type of backwards technological step, but Gen Z seems to understand that retro technology is sometimes better for themselves (and for everyone else).
Of course, discussing this topic at all requires some degree of talking in generalizations. There are certainly members of Gen Z who don't fall in line with all the trends, attitudes, and behaviors covered here. Once more, it's simply natural that different generations would use their digital devices differently. Evidence shows Gen Z, perhaps ironically, might (in some ways) have the healthiest relationship with their phones.