4 Things Gen Z Does On Their Phone That Would Confuse A Millennial

Smartphones may be ubiquitous these days, but that doesn't mean everyone has the same relationship with their phones. Often, factors like age influence how a user interacts with this essential device. For example, surveys, studies, and anecdotes indicate that members of Gen Z may use their smartphones in ways that millennials could find baffling.

It's worth noting that many stereotypes about Gen Z's phone usage are myths that can be fairly easily debunked. Nevertheless, there is evidence suggesting smartphone usage varies from one generation to another. Because members of Gen Z basically grew up with smartphones, it makes sense that they'd approach these devices slightly differently than older users who adopted them a little later in life.

That's not to say that all the unique ways Gen Z relates to smartphones are negative. Some Gen Z-specific smartphone behaviors and habits are actually very healthy when compared to those of millennials. Although the ways Gen Z uses smartphones are sometimes confusing or surprising to their elders, some of these trends may be worth embracing.