Can Solar Power Make Phone Chargers Obsolete?

Solar power technology is becoming more accessible thanks to developments like portable solar panels you can use to power your devices. That's why solar-powered phone cases sound compelling. Not only would they provide a clean energy source for the gadget you use most, they'd also mean you pretty much always have a way to charge your phone — no more carrying around cables or portable chargers.

There are various projects in the works, including one from iPowerUp that claims to be the "world's first intelligent solar case." However, a study published in The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment indicates that solar power isn't going to make traditional phone chargers obsolete in the near future. Researchers from the University of Klagenfurt in Austria compared the two charging methods and found "the power bank performs significantly better than the solar charger." That's based on cumulative energy demand (CED), which calculates how much energy a product consumes throughout its life, from the time resources are extracted until the user throws it away.

In terms of efficiency, the power bank is also the clear winner with a charging efficiency of 64.77%. That may sound low, but it's normal for energy to be lost during the conversion and transmission process, and it's far better than solar chargers. The researchers found panel efficiency was around 10%, with the efficiency of a single cell registering at about 12%. On top of that, solar panels are (of course) impacted by weather conditions, so solar chargers are significantly less useful when it's cloudy or dark.