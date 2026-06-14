What Makes International Google Pixels Different From American Ones?

It's reasonable to expect a specific phone model to have the same features regardless of the country you're buying it in. But for the Pixel 10 lineup, that isn't the case. While the international versions of the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL include the physical SIM card slot, as usual for the company's smartphone lineup, American phones drop the slot and fully embrace eSIM for the first time.

Other phone brands sell their products with slight variations in specifications in different regions. For instance, European iPhones are very different from U.S. models at the hardware and software level.

Google announced the 10th-generation Pixel 10 series, alongside the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a at its Made By Google event held in August 2025. The new devices ship with a handful of improvements, including a new Tensor G5 chip under the hood and up to 25 W Qi2.2 wireless charging. But beyond all the cool new features that the Android manufacturer highlighted at its event, this change to SIM cards Google made was silent and easy to miss. Using an eSIM over a physical SIM card has its advantages and disadvantages, but Google cited different reasons when asked why it decided to ditch the slot on Pixel 10 series phones in the U.S.