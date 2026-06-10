Google Might Have Stopped Selling Old Nest Mini & Nest Audio Speakers

On top of it looking like Google is slowly phasing out the older Nest Audio and Nest Mini, we've also seen reports that indicate Best Buy might have leaked the release date for the new Google Home Speaker. The report centers around a now-deleted update to Best Buy Canada's listing for the Google Home Speaker, which showed a release date of June 25, 2026, as well as a listed price of $139.99 and two color options — Hazel and Porcelain.

As with anything like this, it's best to wait for Google to drop an official release date. However, based on the company's own timeline for the release, as well as this leak, it seems very possible we could see the release of the new Google Home Speaker later this month. Why it has taken so long is unclear, though there have been some complaints online about Gemini replacing Google Assistant in Google Home, which could explain any potential delay we've seen from the release.

Of course, none of this is a guarantee that the new Google Home speaker is coming, and it is likely Google will continue to support those older devices still for some time. We'll need to wait for official confirmation in any other regard to know for sure, but based on the fact that Google isn't restocking the Nest Audio and Nest Mini, fans of Google's home speakers will hopefully have some good news coming their way soon.