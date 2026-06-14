The 5 Best Wi-Fi Extenders You Can Buy On Amazon, According To Reviews
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Ideally, your Wi-Fi should cover all the spots in your home. That way, you can sit anywhere and binge-watch your favorite movies or work without worrying about an unstable connection. If you've tried everything, including placing your Wi-Fi router in the right spot, yet you're still facing network coverage and signal strength issues in a specific spot, a Wi-Fi extender can help in eliminating dead zones. And what better place to do your shopping for a new extender than Amazon, which offers thousands of options to pick from.
However, while the sheer variety of options available is a win for consumers, it can be hard to separate the wheat from the chaff. With so many options available, what better way is there to find the best Wi-Fi extenders than by reading user reviews and considering opinions from experts? We've searched through different options on Amazon to find the best Wi-Fi extenders based on opinions from both expert reviewers and users. You can read more on our selection process at the end of the article.
TP-Link AC1200 RE315
The TP-Link AC1200 RE315 is a great pick for a Wi-Fi extender according to experts and user reviews. On Amazon, this extender has earned an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 42,000 reviews, earning Amazon's Choice label as a result. Amazon reviewers say it's easy to set up, works well and is reliable. Meanwhile, Wirecutter has crowned this extender its best pick for over four years, praising its inexpensive price tag and ability to improve the performance and connection quality.
Wirecutter says it improved the connection by over 100 Mbps, which is great for an extender at its price. However, it highlights the extender's 100 Mbps Ethernet port as a flaw, especially if your internet plan is faster. The TP-Link AC1200 RE315 has a list price of $30 on Amazon, making it worth considering if you're on a tight budget. Additionally, it's regularly discounted to $25 or even less, per Amazon's price history feature. It's a dual-band extender supporting both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, and it can deliver a total throughput of up to 1,200 Mbps across the two bands.
This extender alone can connect up to 32 devices and provides a single Ethernet port for wired connectivity. TP-Link says it can extend your range up to 1,600 square feet. If you have a compatible TP-Link router, connecting the RE315 should be a tad easier, as it has EasyMesh built-in, which lets you connect it like a mesh without any complicated setup process.
TP-Link AX3000 RE715X
TP-Link ranks as one of the major Wi-Fi router brands, and it's no surprise that the next option on the list is also from the same company. The TP-Link AX3000 RE715X is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 range extender that comes with a gigabit Ethernet port and can connect up to 64 devices at the same time. It offers a maximum coverage of up to 2,400 square feet, and it supports EasyMesh for easier setup.
Experts at PC Mag have reviewed dozens of extenders and have named the TP-Link AX3000 RE715X their best overall Wi-Fi range extender. They've praised it for being easy to install, offering fast throughput performance, and supporting OneMesh, meaning it can be used to create a mesh network with a compatible router. However, the site notes that it's bulky and doesn't have a pass-through outlet, which could be a bummer for those with limited power outlets.
This extender has received praise from Amazon users alike, and it currently boasts an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 from close to 4,000 reviews and has Amazon's Choice label. Users say it's easy to set up, offers a speedy connection, and works great at eliminating dead zones. This extender will set you back $120, although you might find it for as low as $80 during sales.
Asus RP-AX58 AX3000
The Asus RP-AX58 AX3000 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 extender, capable of broadcasting the signal up to 2,200 square feet. With a maximum throughput speed of 3 Gbps, it's suitable even for those with multi-gigabit internet plans. Additionally, it comes with a single gigabit Ethernet port for connecting a device like your smart TV to the internet via cable, since Ethernet is more reliable than Wi-Fi. It comes with an integrated two-prong plug, making it easy to mount.
According to Tom's Guide, the Asus RP-AX58 AX3000 is worth considering if you want to kill those Wi-Fi dead zones in your house, as it offers great speeds and excellent range. This extender is, in fact, their best pick for range, having the "longest range overall during testing at 115 feet". The team notes that it offered better speeds than the pricier Netgear EAX17 at close range, and was on par in the long-range test.
The RP-AX58 AX3000 is compatible with other Asus AiMesh devices, meaning you can use it as a node in your existing Asus mesh network. On Amazon, users love this extender as well. It currently has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 from over 800 reviews and has the Amazon's Choice label. Users say the setup process is easy and straightforward, the range is excellent, and the extender is effective at eliminating dead zones. The Asus RP-AX58 AX3000 will run you $75.89.
TP-Link RE220
The TP-Link RE220 is yet another dual-band Wi-Fi extender. It offers coverage of up to 1,200 square feet and supports up to 30 simultaneous connections. Like other options on this list, it only comes with a single Ethernet port, which can be limiting to some. It also supports TP-Link's OneMesh technology for connecting to a mesh network. The RE220 is cheap and only costs $14 on Amazon.
You might not expect much from such a Wi-Fi extender, given that there are models that cost multiples of that. However, this extender impressed CNET's review team and is recommended as the best budget option on the market. The team says the RE220 is not only easy to set up and use (you simply plug it in and press the WPS button to pair with your existing Wi-Fi network) but also fast and reliable. CNET even went on to say that it delivered a speedy and steady connection throughout its multi-day tests and that it didn't drop the connection even once.
It's, however, not as fast as other models according to the site, but it's a great pick if you want a dependable option that doesn't cost much. Users who have bought the RE220 also love it, as it currently boasts an average rating of 4.0 out of 5 from over 115,000 reviews. Users love the easy setup process, effectiveness, and budget-friendly price.
TP-Link BE10000 RE653BE
If you have a Wi-Fi 7-powered network, the TP-Link BE10000 RE653BE is worth considering. This is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 range extender that is capable of delivering a maximum throughput of 10 Gbps across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands. It can cover up to 2,800 square feet, and TP-Link says the four antennas use Beamforming technology to ensure the signal is strong and reliable. You can connect up to 128 devices wirelessly, and if you need a wired connection, there's a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port.
For setting up the extender, you can leverage its EasyMesh feature to create a mesh network. Wirecutter says the extender was able to broadcast a strong Wi-Fi 7 signal and deliver top speeds of up to 700 Mbps or higher in the 6 GHz and 5 GHz bands. However, the site only recommends the RE653BE if you absolutely need Wi-Fi 7 and have a Wi-Fi 7 router, considering its $200 list price. As of writing, the product is selling at a discounted price of $170 and sometimes even drops to as low as $150. Despite its hefty price tag compared to other extenders on this list, users seem to love it, as it has earned an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 from over 450 reviews.
One Amazon reviewer said the extender has transformed his "2,500-square-foot home into a seamless Wi-Fi paradise with blistering tri-band speeds" despite having a "house full of smart devices." Other users praise the extender for its ease of use, reliable connection, and ability to extend wireless coverage and eliminate dead zones.
How we selected the best Wi-Fi extenders according to reviews
To put together this list, we based our selection on reviews from both experts and users. We scoured the web for lists of the best Wi-Fi extenders from reputable tech sites such as Wirecutter, Tom's Guide, PC Mag, CNET, and more. We also checked if the extender is sold on Amazon brand-new. Once we found out that an expert-recommended extender was available on Amazon, we checked the listing's reviews to see whether past buyers vouch for it.
To determine whether an extender is worth recommending based on Amazon reviews, we only selected those with a minimum average rating of 4.0 out of 5 from at least 450 reviewers. We skipped any models that didn't meet these ratings on Amazon, even if it was praised by experts from the aforementioned sites. As a result, all the extenders we've listed above are both recommended by experts and past buyers.