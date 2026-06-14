The 5 Best Wi-Fi Extenders You Can Buy On Amazon, According To Reviews

The TP-Link AC1200 RE315 is a great pick for a Wi-Fi extender according to experts and user reviews. On Amazon, this extender has earned an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 42,000 reviews, earning Amazon's Choice label as a result. Amazon reviewers say it's easy to set up, works well and is reliable. Meanwhile, Wirecutter has crowned this extender its best pick for over four years, praising its inexpensive price tag and ability to improve the performance and connection quality.

Wirecutter says it improved the connection by over 100 Mbps, which is great for an extender at its price. However, it highlights the extender's 100 Mbps Ethernet port as a flaw, especially if your internet plan is faster. The TP-Link AC1200 RE315 has a list price of $30 on Amazon, making it worth considering if you're on a tight budget. Additionally, it's regularly discounted to $25 or even less, per Amazon's price history feature. It's a dual-band extender supporting both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, and it can deliver a total throughput of up to 1,200 Mbps across the two bands.

This extender alone can connect up to 32 devices and provides a single Ethernet port for wired connectivity. TP-Link says it can extend your range up to 1,600 square feet. If you have a compatible TP-Link router, connecting the RE315 should be a tad easier, as it has EasyMesh built-in, which lets you connect it like a mesh without any complicated setup process.