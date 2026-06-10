Apple's Foldable iPhone Might Launch In Just One Color
While most of the attention on Apple this week is laser-focused on the best iOS 27 features coming to your iPhone and a revamped macOS, it's fair to say that the most exciting announcement from Apple is still a few months away. Specifically, Apple is expected to introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone this September. Rumors about a foldable iPhone have persisted for years at this point. And though some rumored Apple products never see the light of day — with an Apple HDTV and an electric Apple-branded car being two examples — there have been enough leaks from credible sources pointing to the launch of a foldable iPhone being more likely than not.
What's more, there have been detailed leaks that shed light on specific specs, along with photos that purport to show what the finished product will look like. The latest tidbit surrounding Apple's foldable iPhone is that the device may only ship in one color. To this point, noted leaker Sonny Dickson this week posted photos on X of an iPhone Fold dummy unit. Alongside the photos, Dickson adds that "it doesn't look like Apple will offer multiple colors, with white currently appearing to be the only option."
A single color aligns with Apple's product release strategy
Rumblings that Apple's foldable iPhone will only be available in one color at launch shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the initial version of Apple's foldable iPhone will "stay away from fun colors and stick to the more utilitarian hues." So while early speculation pointed to the Apple foldable being available in both black and white, it's starting to look like white will be the only option available at launch.
If this rumor pans out, it would certainly align with Apple's strategy when entering a new product category. Note that Apple historically likes to simplify manufacturing and keep the selection of SKUs small when introducing a new product. To this end, recall that early versions of the iPhone and iPod were only available in a single color option. Once those products gained more traction, Apple gradually introduced additional color options. All that said, if you're looking for a flashy orange-colored foldable iPhone, you'll likely have to wait a few years. If there's a variety of models, expect them to differ only by the amount of built-in storage.
Apple's foldable iPhone will likely be best-in-class
Foldable smartphones are nothing new. Samsung has been releasing them for nearly seven years at this point, but Apple hasn't been eager to enter the fray prematurely. On the contrary, the company is taking a page out of its old playbook, which is to say it's not focused on rushing to market with a device that is merely "good enough." Rather, Apple is taking a measured approach to ensure that when it does release a foldable device, it will deliver a superior user experience that easily outclasses the competition.
In light of this, credible reports have pointed to Apple's foldable iPhone being the first foldable smartphone to ship without a noticeable crease. Most notably, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo relayed that Apple's design involves incorporating a metal plate into the display itself to help "distribute and control bending stress, preventing the display material from exceeding its elastic limit and thereby minimizing the likelihood of creases."
On a related note, the hinge components on Apple's rumored foldable may be made out of Liquidmetal, "a material that is easily molded but has a tremendous strength to weight ratio while remaining incredibly light." If Apple can realistically eliminate or drastically reduce the extent to which a foldable display exhibits signs of creasing, it would immediately raise the bar for quality across the entire industry.