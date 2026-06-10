Apple's Foldable iPhone Might Launch In Just One Color

While most of the attention on Apple this week is laser-focused on the best iOS 27 features coming to your iPhone and a revamped macOS, it's fair to say that the most exciting announcement from Apple is still a few months away. Specifically, Apple is expected to introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone this September. Rumors about a foldable iPhone have persisted for years at this point. And though some rumored Apple products never see the light of day — with an Apple HDTV and an electric Apple-branded car being two examples — there have been enough leaks from credible sources pointing to the launch of a foldable iPhone being more likely than not.

What's more, there have been detailed leaks that shed light on specific specs, along with photos that purport to show what the finished product will look like. The latest tidbit surrounding Apple's foldable iPhone is that the device may only ship in one color. To this point, noted leaker Sonny Dickson this week posted photos on X of an iPhone Fold dummy unit. Alongside the photos, Dickson adds that "it doesn't look like Apple will offer multiple colors, with white currently appearing to be the only option."