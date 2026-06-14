Transparent Or Black: Which Solar Panel Is Better?

We are all used to seeing black solar panels mounted on the roofs and on the ground. However, over the last few years, transparent solar panels have emerged as a viable option for integrating solar more seamlessly into a building's architecture. Transparent solar panels, which are sometimes also referred to as clear solar panels, can range from being completely transparent to tinted. This enables them to pass the visible light while capturing ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) wavelengths of the sunlight.

Rather than trying to leverage the limited roof and ground space, transparent panels enable solar integration into the glass facades of skyscrapers and into window panes. However, if you're thinking about installing solar panels, you may wonder whether there are any drawbacks to these transparent panels and how they are different from the more traditional black solar panels. While there are some obvious aesthetic advantages and more deployment flexibility, they do trail the best black solar panels in terms of efficiency and value.