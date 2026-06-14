How Many Songs Can An iPod Nano Hold?
While to many it sounds like a relic from a forgotten age, with Gen Z flocking back to physical media and offline music, the iPod Nano is suddenly back in style. In fact, for a generation becoming increasingly disillusioned with devices that offer a constant stream of infinite distractions, iPods writ large are experiencing something of a Renaissance.
If you don't remember it, the iPod Nano was an instant icon when it was released back in September 2005. In an era before smartphones, when our handheld devices were prized for how tiny they could be (instead of how massive their screens were), the Nano defined how millions of people experienced music on the go. But for those new Gen Z adopters, or collectors and retro enthusiasts of any stripe, the question remains: How much of your music library can you actually squeeze onto one of these adorable little guys?
The answer depends on storage, and the Nano came in a number of flavors, from 1GB all the way up to (a massive for the time) 16GB. In practical terms, this means you can fit anywhere from 240 songs on the smallest model to a staggering 4,000 on the 16GB model.
Songs by capacity for the iPod Nano
Figuring out how many songs you can get onto an iPod Nano comes down to simple math, though the numbers will vary to some extent based on things like audio quality and song length. To determine a good ballpark figure, we'll use Apple standards. Apple used AAC encoding at 128 kbps as its standard for iTunes music when it launched in 2003, two years before the introduction of the Nano. At this quality level, a song running between three and four minutes takes up approximately 3.5MB to 4MB of storage space. So, with that baseline in mind, an iPod Nano can fit roughly the following number of songs at each capacity:
1GB: 240
2GB: 500
4GB: 1,000
8GB: 2,000
16GB: 4,000
If you find yourself craving an even deeper roster of bangers, consider upgrading to the iPod Classic. While slightly chunkier than the Nano, the final generation boasted an impressive 160GB of storage, meaning you could stash something like 40,000 songs.