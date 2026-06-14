How Many Songs Can An iPod Nano Hold?

While to many it sounds like a relic from a forgotten age, with Gen Z flocking back to physical media and offline music, the iPod Nano is suddenly back in style. In fact, for a generation becoming increasingly disillusioned with devices that offer a constant stream of infinite distractions, iPods writ large are experiencing something of a Renaissance.

If you don't remember it, the iPod Nano was an instant icon when it was released back in September 2005. In an era before smartphones, when our handheld devices were prized for how tiny they could be (instead of how massive their screens were), the Nano defined how millions of people experienced music on the go. But for those new Gen Z adopters, or collectors and retro enthusiasts of any stripe, the question remains: How much of your music library can you actually squeeze onto one of these adorable little guys?

The answer depends on storage, and the Nano came in a number of flavors, from 1GB all the way up to (a massive for the time) 16GB. In practical terms, this means you can fit anywhere from 240 songs on the smallest model to a staggering 4,000 on the 16GB model.