What Does The Flashing Green Light Mean On AirPods?

When it comes to earbud cosmetics, we'd argue that there's no design more iconic than the Apple AirPods. The sleek white surfaces, stemmed lower bud portions, and pocketable charging case are all Apple staples, as is the tucked-away LED indicator you'll find on the latter. The tiny light displays various colors and strobe patterns to indicate charge and connectivity status, but if the LED is repeatedly flashing green, it means that your charging case can't detect one or both of your AirPods. Rest assured, this doesn't mean that your AirPods are close to permanent death; they probably just need a little TLC to get back up and running.

Sometimes, the flashing green light is caused by something as simple as dirty charging contacts. Your AirPods case uses magnetized connectors to keep the buds in place while charging, and over time, these metallic contacts can accrue lint, skin oils, ear wax, and other gunk. Try using a lint-free, soft cloth to dislodge any loose dirt, then saturate another swab with a bit of isopropyl alcohol, and use it to wipe away whatever residue is left behind. Let everything dry for a minute or two, then reinsert your AirPods to see if the flashing green light is no more.