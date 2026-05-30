How Long Do Owners Say Apple AirPods Usually Last?

While smartphone buyers can easily find iPhone models that can last five years, they may not have the same luck with AirPods models that they pair with those iPhones. A look at various forum threads discussing the lifespan of the AirPods and AirPods Pro models Apple sold over the past few years shows that the wireless earbuds aren't likely to last that long. The average lifespan is 2-3 years with regular use. Taking good care of the AirPods, which can involve routinely cleaning the wireless earphones and case, may extend their lifespan, but the main problem remains, and it's not about their durability. The main issue with AirPods is battery degradation. Regular use will inevitably impact battery life, as charge cycles accumulate and the battery degrades. The AirPods may remain physically intact and functional for well over three years, but their battery life could make them unusable and force users to replace older models.

Reddit user hi_im_bored13 said in a thread about AirPods lifespan that their first-generation AirPods models "were still totally fine even five years later, albeit with severely reduced battery life." The same user explained that battery life dropped to about an hour, down from the original three hours. They also said that Apple would "replace" the AirPods battery for $50, a process that actually involves getting new AirPods.

Apple can service AirPods when battery health is impacted, but the total cost may be higher. As a reminder, each earphone has its own battery, as does the case. In total, there are three batteries that will degrade over time and may need to be replaced. Buying a new AirPods model would make more sense than paying to replace all three batteries.