How Long Do Owners Say Apple AirPods Usually Last?
While smartphone buyers can easily find iPhone models that can last five years, they may not have the same luck with AirPods models that they pair with those iPhones. A look at various forum threads discussing the lifespan of the AirPods and AirPods Pro models Apple sold over the past few years shows that the wireless earbuds aren't likely to last that long. The average lifespan is 2-3 years with regular use. Taking good care of the AirPods, which can involve routinely cleaning the wireless earphones and case, may extend their lifespan, but the main problem remains, and it's not about their durability. The main issue with AirPods is battery degradation. Regular use will inevitably impact battery life, as charge cycles accumulate and the battery degrades. The AirPods may remain physically intact and functional for well over three years, but their battery life could make them unusable and force users to replace older models.
Reddit user hi_im_bored13 said in a thread about AirPods lifespan that their first-generation AirPods models "were still totally fine even five years later, albeit with severely reduced battery life." The same user explained that battery life dropped to about an hour, down from the original three hours. They also said that Apple would "replace" the AirPods battery for $50, a process that actually involves getting new AirPods.
Apple can service AirPods when battery health is impacted, but the total cost may be higher. As a reminder, each earphone has its own battery, as does the case. In total, there are three batteries that will degrade over time and may need to be replaced. Buying a new AirPods model would make more sense than paying to replace all three batteries.
Tips from owners to increase the AirPods lifespan
The more you use it daily, the faster the battery will degrade. Reddit user DOOM98 said in a thread that a person who uses AirPods for eight hours a day will "likely shorten the lifetime" by eight times as much as someone who uses them for just one hour. The person explained that their AirPods lasted 18 months with about two hours of use each day, five days a week. During the pandemic, they increased their usage time to about eight hours a day during the week, and the batteries "went dead" in about three months. Battery life dropped to 20-30 minutes after that.
According to a Reddit user, who has since deleted their account, there may be a way to reduce battery degradation. Users should charge the case without the earphones inside, the person said. "Everyone I know who charges the case with the pods enclosed has experienced much faster battery deterioration," they said, speculating that taking the earphones out of the case reduces the overall exposure to heat, which can degrade the batteries. The person owned second-generation AirPods at the time of the comment, saying they offered strong battery life after three years, despite using them daily for 4-6 hours.
Redditor ryocoon explained in a more detailed comment that AirPods and similar products "run into problems within two years as the batteries start to degrade," depending on how much they're used. They also pointed out that cleaning the earbuds "does make a difference" in ensuring they continue to offer a great sound experience. Reddit user UrAlexios also pointed out that cleaning the AirPods is a key step for prolonging their life, though they admitted that battery degradation can't be prevented.
Consider AppleCare+ for your next AirPods
Apple currently sells three in-ear AirPods models: AirPods Pro 3 ($249), AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation ($179), and AirPods 4 ($129). The AirPods Pro 3 offer up to eight hours of listening time on a charge, and up to 10 hours when Transparency mode and the Hearing Aid features are turned on. The charging case offers 24 hours of listening time. The AirPods 4 with ANC last up to four hours (up to 20 hours total). The base AirPods 4 models offer up to five hours of continuous listening time and up to 30 hours of total use.
Since battery degradation appears to be the main reason AirPods "die," buyers looking for a new pair may want to consider the AirPods Pro 3 for longer listening time per charge. The AirPods Pro 3 may also be the go-to model for users who want to use them as low-cost hearing aids, but that sort of use will probably degrade the battery faster, as users will likely wear them for longer periods.
Buying AppleCare+ ($19.99 per year) seems like a good idea for any AirPods model to avoid battery service costs when eligible. Reddit user BlueFrozenSoul noted that AppleCare+ is "essential for AirPods," as it's affordable and can extend their lifespan. The user said that towards the end of two years, AirPods owners can ask to have the battery replaced. Redditor boobmagazine noted that they would not buy a new pair without AppleCare+, after having two models die within two years of heavy use. According to Apple, battery replacement is free if the battery is below 80% capacity. Without AppleCare+, users would have to pay $50 for battery service.