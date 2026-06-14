You Can Use A Fitbit Air And A Google Pixel Watch At The Same Time – Here's How

Smart wearable devices are becoming increasingly popular, and one of their more useful benefits is having them track your health and fitness metrics. While a Google Pixel Watch has a variety of activity and health tracking features (even if the sleep tracking may sometimes be broken), folks may still want to track their fitness through a Fitbit Air, which automatically tracks metrics without relying on a digital screen. Fortunately, users can have both.

If you're the type that likes to use the Fitbit Air for tracking your health and fitness data but still sport a Google Pixel Watch for other activities like checking notifications, the Google Health app on Android phones does support recording metrics from both devices. You can either use one or the other, or even wear both at the same time if you're feeling adventurous. Even better, setting both up is rather easy — it's just a matter of making sure both are connected to your Google Health app.

Though there may be some things you want to know before buying a Fitbit Air, Google deciding that users can rely on both simultaneously eliminates the need to constantly disconnect and reconnect devices. Bear in mind that there's no real benefit to wearing both at the same time (more on that below), and it's worth knowing that the Fitbit Air syncs information to your phone, not your watch. However, you can retrieve information from either wearable within the Google Health app. Let's take a look.