Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro go head-to-head with the Apple AirPods Pro 3 in terms of audio quality, but their longevity isn't compared all that often. While Apple AirPods can last between 2 and 3 years, with regular use, of course, can Samsung give Apple a run for its money? How long do owners say Samsung Galaxy Buds usually last?

Surprisingly, Samsung Galaxy Buds last an average of 2 to 3.5 years. Outliers do exist, though. One user squeezed 7 years out of the original version of Galaxy Buds. Some commenters shared similar experiences, claiming they rocked Samsung's in-ears for around five years. At the same time, a group of users complained about early failure, which is to be expected. For instance, one Redditor had his buds die after five months.

Either way, as user BahAndGah pointed out, keeping the earbuds clean and protecting them from damage means they'll work fine as long as the battery stays healthy. They added that even with a 50% degradation, it's possible to gain 5 hours of use from a single charge. Fortunately, if your Galaxy Buds end up being one of the early failure outliers, paying $29 extra for Samsung Care+ extends the warranty to two years, which may be worth it just for the peace of mind.