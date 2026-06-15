Browse through a list of speakers, and you'll quickly notice that many models — from large, bulky towers to sleek and modern bookshelf speakers – have holes in the back. Though sealed speaker cabinets exist, variants with that opening seem to be much more prevalent. Why is that so? Why do speakers have a hole in the back?

In short, these holes are referred to as ports. Think of them as tuned openings that allow air to move in and out of the cabinet as the woofer operates, reinforcing low frequencies and helping your speakers get that rich low end. Technically, a ported speaker box is tuned to a specific resonant frequency where a similarly sized closed cabinet's low-end response would taper off. By introducing a port, the speaker gets a wider frequency response than what the woofer would generally be able to produce on its own if the cabinet were fully sealed.

Although the port's position will affect the sound (especially how it plays with the air in your room), in most cases, a ported design makes the speaker efficient and reduces distortion at higher volumes. If you compare it to a sealed speaker, you'll see that a closed design may provide a tighter low-end response, but it also requires a more powerful amp. This doesn't mean that ported speakers are inherently better, just that they provide a punchier sound at similar power in smaller packages, so to speak.