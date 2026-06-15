Why Do LG TVs Randomly Turn On?

In the middle of the night, your LG TV might suddenly turn on, which, depending on whether you're awake, can give you a bit of a scare. Thankfully, there are no ghosts that are taking possession of your TV remote; instead, there are more plausible, proven factors that can turn your TV on unprompted. The two main factors are usually due to specific timers not being set properly on the TV, while the other can be caused by external devices plugged into it.

External devices that behave like remotes, such as the LG ThinQ app on your mobile device or even another universal remote controller app that can replace the actual remote, can be used as another means to turn on the TV — though if you are fully asleep and not browsing your phone, this likely wouldn't be the case. Moreover, smart Home integration with Google or Alexa can also turn your LG TV on with voice assistant commands. Still, again, if you are not in the room or are sleeping (unless you are a chronic sleep talker), that should be a rarer occurrence.

That then leaves one other culprit outside the power timer feature: HDMI-CEC, which LG brands as Simplink. Simplink is a built-in feature for HDMI connections that creates a unified system. While having a unified system sounds good on paper, it can also mean that if a device turns on while connected via HDMI (think of your PlayStation 5 console), it may accidentally power on the TV at the same time.