Hisense Vs. TCL: Which Budget TV Brand Is A Better Investment?

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If you've ever been in the market for a budget, quality TV, odds are you're familiar with companies like Hisense and TCL. Both are reputable brands known for doing a lot for relatively little money. They're also two of the world's largest television manufacturers, and while they focus on affordability, both have broad model lines ranging from budget entry-level TVs to surprisingly capable mini-LED options that punch well above their weight (and price tags).

Ultimately, what this means is that brand loyalty isn't as important as finding the right TV for your specific needs. You'd be better served focusing on which specific model offers better panel technology, local dimming, refresh rate, and the features that are important to you than blindly committing to a purchase based on which logo is on the box.

That said, there are differences that matter. According to Rtings, a leading consumer electronics review site, Hisense is often the better pick for entry-level and mid-range buyers, while TCL tends to be the safer overall pick given its consistency across its entire product line (it's worth noting here that TCL manages to keep prices low in large part because of its manufacturing strategy). For those looking for a definitive winner, TCL has an edge, slight though it may be.