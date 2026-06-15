Hisense Vs. TCL: Which Budget TV Brand Is A Better Investment?
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If you've ever been in the market for a budget, quality TV, odds are you're familiar with companies like Hisense and TCL. Both are reputable brands known for doing a lot for relatively little money. They're also two of the world's largest television manufacturers, and while they focus on affordability, both have broad model lines ranging from budget entry-level TVs to surprisingly capable mini-LED options that punch well above their weight (and price tags).
Ultimately, what this means is that brand loyalty isn't as important as finding the right TV for your specific needs. You'd be better served focusing on which specific model offers better panel technology, local dimming, refresh rate, and the features that are important to you than blindly committing to a purchase based on which logo is on the box.
That said, there are differences that matter. According to Rtings, a leading consumer electronics review site, Hisense is often the better pick for entry-level and mid-range buyers, while TCL tends to be the safer overall pick given its consistency across its entire product line (it's worth noting here that TCL manages to keep prices low in large part because of its manufacturing strategy). For those looking for a definitive winner, TCL has an edge, slight though it may be.
Picture quality and value
To be clear, both brands offer high quality panels in terms of raw image quality. Hisense tends to favor more eye-catching imagery that works well in large home theaters or brightly lit living rooms. TCL, by contrast, tends to provide more controlled and predictable picture quality, which is important for high-motion use cases like gaming, sports, or action movies.
Regardless of brand, the most important thing to keep in mind is that quality and features can vary broadly even within the same manufacturer's lineup. The best purchase strategy is the one that yields a TV that works best for your space. Need a set for a dark room? Look for strong black levels, HDR, and good local dimming in a panel like the 2026 QM6K from TCL. Need a 4K TV that will keep up with your Switch 2, PC, or PS5? A high refresh rate is essential, as is low input lag, good pixel response time, and minimal processing delay: the Hisense U6 Pro line is a great fit.
Features matter more than branding
The brand gap in smart features is also relatively slight, as both Hisense and TCL use Google TV for most of their sets in the U.S. (in fact, TCL's Google TV models recently got some welcome visual upgrades). This means the core UI and navigation are going to be very similar, and in some cases, nearly identical across the two brands. Some other smart platforms are occasionally built in, but you'll be better served choosing a TV based on image quality than smart functions since you can always buy a streaming stick from the platform you prefer later.
TCL has an edge in audio in some cases, given its partnership with Bang & Olufsen. However, bear in mind that B&O isn't actually building drivers for inclusion in TCL TVs. Instead, they're providing tuning and sound targets like tonal balance and spatial simulation for some specific sets.
Both brands support major HDR formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10+, meaning there's little separation in terms of format support. One major difference is inherent to how the two manufacturers approach sizing and image/brightness consistency. TCL TVs scale brightness and dimming zones in a way that's directly proportionate to size, while Hisense is much less predictable.
Even within the same model line, the Hisense viewing experience may differ significantly based on the size of your TV, due to the company's use of ADS panels, an IPS-family LCD panel with a slightly modified electrode structure. They provide good color stability and wide viewing angles, but can suffer from weaker HDR, lower contrast, and light bleed. This is another reason that, if we had to choose a firm winner between the two brands, TCL would ultimately take the crown.