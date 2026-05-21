If You Own A TCL Google TV, A Free Visual Upgrade Could Be On The Way

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TCL is rolling out some software updates to its older Google TV-powered sets with a few visual upgrades, namely support for Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, which is something you should always use on your smart TV if it's available. That's because it automatically adjusts video settings to match the true visual representation of what the original movie makers wanted. You can actually see what Spielberg or Nolan envisioned when making a film.

That's not the only new feature being added, either. Select TVs are also getting some bug fixes, wireless subwoofer support, plus compatibility with IMAX Enhanced DTS:X audio on Disney+. The new software version is v643, and it's an over-the-air update for TVs that will be getting it. A few of the models in the update queue are the TCL X11K, C8K (QM8K), C7K (QM7K), X955 (QM851G), C855, C955, and some other options that are best for minimalists.

According to FlatpanelsHD, it includes 2023 to 2025 year models with the Pentatonic 700 chip. The newest 2026 models already have the update pre-installed with bug fixes and new features. The rollout will be gradual, with some users already seeing the changes. Generally, TCL does a fairly good job at supporting its TVs with software updates. However, Roku and TCL are facing a lawsuit over "software defects," but Roku devices offer a totally different experience out of the box.