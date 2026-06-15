This Study On Gen Z Smartphone Users Debunks A Generational Smartphone Myth
No generation can escape being the subject of criticism and stereotyping, and Gen Z is certainly no different. That's not to say that every general claim made about Gen Z is rooted in truth. For example, because Gen Z tech users grew up with texting, a common belief is that Gen Z will do just about anything to avoid actually talking on the phone. However, based on the results of a recent YouGov survey, it appears Gen Z may be more comfortable with phone calls than some may have assumed.
That said, who's calling matters. The poll found that nearly half of surveyed Gen Z members would be "very comfortable" making a phone call to a friend or family member, with 34% indicating they'd be "fairly comfortable." Only about 3% of Gen Z survey participants agreed they'd be "very uncomfortable" making such a call. It's worth noting that a percentage of participants from all age groups that were surveyed (including Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers) responded that they'd be very uncomfortable calling family and friends, suggesting that regardless of generation, some people will always dislike making phone calls.
The study did confirm that members of Gen Z may be less comfortable calling strangers. Specifically, the study reveals that 36% of Gen Z members would be fairly uncomfortable calling strangers, with 29% indicating they'd be very uncomfortable doing so. On the other hand, 15% of Millennials also said they'd feel very uncomfortable calling strangers, as did 16% of Gen X respondents.
Gen Z's tech habits blend new behavioral trends with a celebration of retro media
It makes sense that Gen Z's phone habits would differ from those of previous generations. They've had lifelong access to alternative methods of getting in touch with people. As such, they may have less practice talking on the phone than older folks, which could naturally make them less inclined to make and receive calls in general. The results of the survey do support this assumption, with Gen Z being the least comfortable calling anyone (although, again, they're more comfortable calling friends and family than popular opinion might suggest).
The survey also addresses other prevalent myths about Gen Z phone usage that you may have encountered. For instance, despite some viral online claims, Gen Z members are not inclined to answer phones with silence. As long as the call is from someone they know, Gen Z phone users are just slightly less likely than others to say "Hello" or an equivalent when picking up the phone.
It's also worth noting that, in other areas, Gen Z may be leading the charge back to certain tech behaviors, trends, and overall attitudes. In an age of streaming, Gen Z has begun embracing physical media yet again. They're also starting to use physical alarm clocks to put some distance between themselves and their phones when they catch some sleep. They're even bringing back the small digital cameras that Millennials used to document their lives before smartphones made snapping and uploading pics much, much easier. Yes, they may use their phones a little differently than previous generations, but they should — after all, their phones literally are different.