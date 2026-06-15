This Study On Gen Z Smartphone Users Debunks A Generational Smartphone Myth

No generation can escape being the subject of criticism and stereotyping, and Gen Z is certainly no different. That's not to say that every general claim made about Gen Z is rooted in truth. For example, because Gen Z tech users grew up with texting, a common belief is that Gen Z will do just about anything to avoid actually talking on the phone. However, based on the results of a recent YouGov survey, it appears Gen Z may be more comfortable with phone calls than some may have assumed.

That said, who's calling matters. The poll found that nearly half of surveyed Gen Z members would be "very comfortable" making a phone call to a friend or family member, with 34% indicating they'd be "fairly comfortable." Only about 3% of Gen Z survey participants agreed they'd be "very uncomfortable" making such a call. It's worth noting that a percentage of participants from all age groups that were surveyed (including Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers) responded that they'd be very uncomfortable calling family and friends, suggesting that regardless of generation, some people will always dislike making phone calls.

The study did confirm that members of Gen Z may be less comfortable calling strangers. Specifically, the study reveals that 36% of Gen Z members would be fairly uncomfortable calling strangers, with 29% indicating they'd be very uncomfortable doing so. On the other hand, 15% of Millennials also said they'd feel very uncomfortable calling strangers, as did 16% of Gen X respondents.