Can You Really Tell The Difference Between Expensive And Cheap 3D Printers?

If there were a definitive sign of how accessible 3D printing has become, it would be the fact that you can get a brand-new 3D printer off of Amazon for around $180, a relative drop in the bucket, filament costs notwithstanding. While this level of 3D printer is very accessible, though, you shouldn't expect this kind of introductory gadget to be able to do the same kind of work that a professional-level printer would do.

Cheap 3D printers are relatively bare-bones in terms of function and features, which is why there are some cheap printers you should buy, and some you should skip. For one thing, while this isn't always the case, the cheapest printers are often open-design, as opposed to fancier, fully-enclosed printers. In fact, depending on the model, you may even need to assemble the whole thing yourself out of composite parts, rather than having it ready for action right out of the box.

Any cheap printer can dispense filament in a designated shape or design, but whether it'll do this quickly and efficiently is another matter entirely. If you give your cheap printer an extremely complex, large-scale job, the overall printing time could last hours, even days, and it's anyone's guess as to how good it'll look when it's finished. For all these reasons, cheap 3D printers are best used by those just getting into the field and needing something to practice on, or casual hobbyists who just want to make a fun project as a gift for a friend or family member once in a while.