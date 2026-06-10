Instagram Has Finally Added A Major New Feature Users Have Been Waiting For

Instagram users rejoice — Meta is finally delivering something the platform needed ages ago. It seems someone at the company may finally be listening, as Instagram also recently gave users the green light to edit comments back in April 2026 (with a catch, of course). Those familiar with the platform likely know that your posts typically show up on your profile through a grid in the order that you posted them. However, all of that is about to change thanks to the update that arrived this week.

Known as the "Grid Reordering" feature, users can now go to their profile feed and rearrange the posts on their grid through a drag-and-drop method however they see fit. For some, this may be a vast improvement over the "Pin" feature, which allows users to pin three of their posts to the top of their feed. While it's certainly useful, many users also requested another feature Instagram took away long ago.

The new feature is part of Instagram's goal to bring more creativity to users. Along with the new Grid Reordering feature, users are now able to more easily share their music selection on Spotify through Instagram Notes. The platform is also delivering new handwritten fonts built from the real handwriting of content creators. Users will be able to use these fonts in Reels and Stories. However, expect these new fonts on June 20. You may also want to know about these three hidden Instagram features.