Instagram Has Finally Added A Major New Feature Users Have Been Waiting For
Instagram users rejoice — Meta is finally delivering something the platform needed ages ago. It seems someone at the company may finally be listening, as Instagram also recently gave users the green light to edit comments back in April 2026 (with a catch, of course). Those familiar with the platform likely know that your posts typically show up on your profile through a grid in the order that you posted them. However, all of that is about to change thanks to the update that arrived this week.
Known as the "Grid Reordering" feature, users can now go to their profile feed and rearrange the posts on their grid through a drag-and-drop method however they see fit. For some, this may be a vast improvement over the "Pin" feature, which allows users to pin three of their posts to the top of their feed. While it's certainly useful, many users also requested another feature Instagram took away long ago.
The new feature is part of Instagram's goal to bring more creativity to users. Along with the new Grid Reordering feature, users are now able to more easily share their music selection on Spotify through Instagram Notes. The platform is also delivering new handwritten fonts built from the real handwriting of content creators. Users will be able to use these fonts in Reels and Stories. However, expect these new fonts on June 20. You may also want to know about these three hidden Instagram features.
How to use Instagram's new Grid Reordering feature
Announced on Instagram and first spotted by USA Today, the new Grid Reordering feature allows users to organize posts within their Instagram profile in whatever order they choose. Within the post, Instagram stated in a photo, "Your grid is often the first thing people see. Now you can curate it to reflect who you are right now, whether you're setting the tone for your creative work, putting your top products on display, or just making your profile feel more you."
Here are the steps to get started:
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Open Instagram and navigate to your profile.
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Tap and hold one of your posts.
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Choose Reorder grid from the pop-up menu.
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Now, long-press and drag your posts where you want them.
Any changes made are saved immediately, and all profile visitors can view them. You can update your grid as often as you like, though currently the feature only works on mobile. Looking at comments on Meta's Threads post, many seemed elated that the feature is finally available, with one user noting that it should have been there "over a decade ago."
Additionally, while several users celebrated that the company adding the feature, many also suggested the company allow users to see posts from their friends in chronological order. For those unfamiliar, Instagram started utilizing algorithms for an individual's feed way back in 2016. While the new Grid Reordering feature may be something of a tradeoff in this sense, many should also remember that Meta can now read your Instagram DMs.