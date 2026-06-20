Not T-Mobile, AT&T, Or Verizon – This Is The Most Reliable Fixed Broadband Provider In 2026

A new report by connectivity analysis group Opensignal has given consumers a peek inside an opaque broadband market. The "USA Fixed Broadband Experience Report," which Opensignal released in May 2026, definitively ranks the five leading broadband providers by key metrics like download speeds and video quality. To some consumers, the results may be surprising. While Xfinity led the pack in key metrics like download speed and video streaming, Spectrum won the gold medal for reliability.

Pitting the United States' leading broadband providers against each other is no easy task. The first of a two-part series, the report gauged several key consumer experience metrics of Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. The focus on these five major brands is no accident, as the report focuses on the internet service providers (ISPs) that have a definitive lead over the competition in terms of service areas. As Opensignal attests in its report, consolidation has been the name-of-the-game in the broadband space. Charter-Spectrum's $34.5 billion merger with Cox is the quintessential example of this trend. Approved by the FCC in March 2026, the communications conglomerate will now reach over 38 million customers in 41 states. Reports like Opensignal give consumers a better understanding of the quickly consolidating broadband landscape's relative performance.

Opensignal also noted that, due to massive network investments by leading providers, America's broadband providers showed major year-over-year improvements. For instance, Opensignal found that both Xfinity and Spectrum saw significant leaps in upload speeds, while AT&T's expanded fiber network increased its performance wholesale. Even T-Mobile, which finished last across the board, saw its reliability score significantly improve. Whether Starlink, which many already prefer traditional ISPs, can garner enough users to make it into next year's rankings, is another major trend to watch.