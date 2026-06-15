Sapphire Vs. Gorilla Glass: Which Is Better For Smartwatches?

Smartwatches are a great tool to track your health and fitness on a daily basis. You can use them to monitor your sleep and get notifications from your phone, making them a versatile device for anyone who is interested in keeping an eye on their steps, heart rate, and stress levels. You view that information through the watch's glass, which can be made of sapphire or Gorilla Glass. Both protect the watch but function in different ways.

Sapphire and Gorilla Glass are a type of watch crystal, which is the transparent cover or screen that protects the moving parts underneath — the digital numbers or dials and hands on the clock. Sapphire glass is more scratch resistant but can shatter easier, whereas Gorilla Glass is more robust, sturdier, and lighter, but less scratch resistant. Sapphire is the better option for luxury wear since it doesn't scratch as easily, making Gorilla Glass the better option for workout wear due to its impact strength.

Both sapphire and Gorilla Glass are one reason why no one needs a smartwatch screen protector anymore, as both are built to better protect the watch face. The types of glass used may function the same way but are built rather differently.