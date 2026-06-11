Apple's App Store Now Requires Age Verification, But Only In One State
Apple's App Store has undergone several changes over the years. Earlier this year, the Apple App Store started showing more ads, but the subscriptions via the App Store also became cheaper. The latest development is that you now need to be 18 or older (or have permission from someone who is) to use the App Store — but only if you live in Texas.
On June 3, 2026, Apple announced that an injunction blocking the Texas law Senate Bill 2420 (the App Store Accountability Act) had been lifted, meaning that all new Apple accounts in the state will be subject to the law. Everyone who wants to download apps onto Apple devices, make significant changes to an app, or even make in-app purchases (probably the only good part of the law) either needs to confirm they are 18 or older or get a parent or guardian to consent on their behalf. This law then went into effect on June 4.
Previously, Apple fought against SB 2420, citing privacy concerns. While the law could, say, prevent young users from racking up enormous bills by purchasing tons of "Fortnite" skins among other in-app purchases, Apple stated that SB 2420 could "undermine the privacy of all users by requiring the collection of sensitive personal information just to download an app." Who would want to provide personal information (including their location) just to install essential everyday iPhone apps?
Apple is trying to pass the buck (and responsibility)
Apple isn't too keen on users making purchases outside the App Store framework – that's why "Fortnite" was temporarily removed from the App Store, after all. According to Apple, many developers might need to "adopt new capabilities" to confirm whether a registered adult is interacting with their app. These include making changes to an app, giving permission to purchase microtransactions, and revoking said permission. Apple provided two APIs — the Declared Range API and Significant Change API – to facilitate these functions.
On the surface, this sounds like a reasonable request. SB 2420 states that the owner of the app store shall use a commercially reasonable method of verification to verify the individual's age. However, the devil is in the details. Apple proclaimed, "it's the developer's responsibility to determine when there's a significant change to their app." One could easily read this as Apple stating that if developers don't use the APIs, the company might delist their product to comply with SB 2420. When the law addresses developers, it is more concerned with them providing age ratings rather than enforcing them.