Apple's App Store Now Requires Age Verification, But Only In One State

Apple's App Store has undergone several changes over the years. Earlier this year, the Apple App Store started showing more ads, but the subscriptions via the App Store also became cheaper. The latest development is that you now need to be 18 or older (or have permission from someone who is) to use the App Store — but only if you live in Texas.

On June 3, 2026, Apple announced that an injunction blocking the Texas law Senate Bill 2420 (the App Store Accountability Act) had been lifted, meaning that all new Apple accounts in the state will be subject to the law. Everyone who wants to download apps onto Apple devices, make significant changes to an app, or even make in-app purchases (probably the only good part of the law) either needs to confirm they are 18 or older or get a parent or guardian to consent on their behalf. This law then went into effect on June 4.

Previously, Apple fought against SB 2420, citing privacy concerns. While the law could, say, prevent young users from racking up enormous bills by purchasing tons of "Fortnite" skins among other in-app purchases, Apple stated that SB 2420 could "undermine the privacy of all users by requiring the collection of sensitive personal information just to download an app." Who would want to provide personal information (including their location) just to install essential everyday iPhone apps?