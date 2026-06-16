Bruce Campbell's Short-Lived Sci-Fi Western Was Fox's Answer To Indiana Jones

"The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." followed the titular character (played by Bruce Campbell), a Harvard-educated lawyer who travels to the western frontier to work as a bounty hunter after his father, a legendary U.S. marshal, is murdered by a notorious bandit. The hunt for this bandit sets off a mystery centered around an orb that bestows those who touch it with superhuman abilities, with Brisco utilizing various other sci-fi gadgets along the way. Brisco also picks up a posse of allies, including fellow bounty hunter Lord Bowler (played by Julius Carry), Brisco's boss Socrates Poole (played by Christian Clemenson), and love interest Dixie Cousins (played by Rutherford).

Jeffrey Boam and Carlton Cuse pulled double-duty as scriptwriters and showrunners for "Brisco," resulting in a hectic and difficult production. However, Cuse has gone on record that his work on the show was one of his favorite moments in his career, giving credit to Campbell for bringing the cast together. Campbell himself has said that the year he worked on "Brisco" was the best and also most physically exhausting in his entire life.

The series, sadly, didn't make much of a splash, only lasting a single season. Still, among those who watched it live in the '90s, it maintains a good reputation as entertaining television, and it's available for paid streaming on YouTube. Coincidentally, Harrison Ford would star in a Wild West sci-fi film himself, but that didn't work out either.