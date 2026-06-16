Why Are People Ditching Spectrum?

Before we moved into our home, the HOA had worked out an exclusive deal with Spectrum for cable and internet coverage in our neighborhood. Despite wanting to shop around, we couldn't. Spectrum was the only provider that had installed infrastructure in the area, leaving us with no real alternatives. We were locked into Spectrum for years, and while I can't speak for everyone, it wasn't a great experience. It's no surprise that Spectrum, also known as Charter Communications, saw its subscriber base drop considerably over the last couple of years. People are cutting the cord, but they're also leaving because of Spectrum's poor customer retention strategies, rising prices, and aggressive cancellation policies. At the same time, there are cheaper, more reliable options out there today, which benefit everyone. With major internet providers ranked from worst to best, Spectrum is fairly low on the list.

To deal with the dropping subscriber numbers, Spectrum has been revamping its service, reportedly rolling out three major changes. Those include its "invincible Wi-Fi product," which combines Wi-Fi 7 and 5G technologies to improve uptime, faster service issue response for residents and business customers, and cheaper plan options through bundled savingss. Some of these changes don't address customer service complaints or the fact that some customers still report frustrating retention spiels when trying to cancel service.

When we were eventually able to, we jumped to another provider with faster speeds, better service, and more affordable pricing. Not to mention, they were more willing to address service issues with faster response times, at least in our area, something Spectrum only now seems to be prioritizing.