Why Are People Ditching Spectrum?
Before we moved into our home, the HOA had worked out an exclusive deal with Spectrum for cable and internet coverage in our neighborhood. Despite wanting to shop around, we couldn't. Spectrum was the only provider that had installed infrastructure in the area, leaving us with no real alternatives. We were locked into Spectrum for years, and while I can't speak for everyone, it wasn't a great experience. It's no surprise that Spectrum, also known as Charter Communications, saw its subscriber base drop considerably over the last couple of years. People are cutting the cord, but they're also leaving because of Spectrum's poor customer retention strategies, rising prices, and aggressive cancellation policies. At the same time, there are cheaper, more reliable options out there today, which benefit everyone. With major internet providers ranked from worst to best, Spectrum is fairly low on the list.
To deal with the dropping subscriber numbers, Spectrum has been revamping its service, reportedly rolling out three major changes. Those include its "invincible Wi-Fi product," which combines Wi-Fi 7 and 5G technologies to improve uptime, faster service issue response for residents and business customers, and cheaper plan options through bundled savingss. Some of these changes don't address customer service complaints or the fact that some customers still report frustrating retention spiels when trying to cancel service.
When we were eventually able to, we jumped to another provider with faster speeds, better service, and more affordable pricing. Not to mention, they were more willing to address service issues with faster response times, at least in our area, something Spectrum only now seems to be prioritizing.
Spectrum is trying to move in a better direction
Spectrum's new invincible service introduces a Wi-Fi router that keeps you online even during power outages, which is a huge improvement over previous outage concerns. It includes 5G cellular backup and battery power, allowing internet service to continue for up to eight hours when the grid goes down. You may end up reading by candlelight, but your internet connection will stay available to your mobile and powered devices. You may still need backup power for television, streaming services, and other equipment, but invincible Wi-Fi is just one way Spectrum is working to improve its service and customer experience, which may or may not improve customer retention going forward.
According to a 2026 Reviews.org consumer trust survey, 67% of customers have considered switching ISPs because of hidden fees, with the three biggest frustrations being hidden fees, slow internet speeds, and price hikes. Spectrum is purportedly addressing this by guaranteeing savings for customers who enroll in bundle plans, especially those that include TV and internet services together. As mentioned, it has also promised faster response times for both residential and business customers.
However, a customer review from March 2026 describes raising rates as a major problem, even when great service and competitive offers are available. Others have reported outages and a lack of communication from the company regarding repair timelines or problems returning equipment after cancellation. If you fail to return equipment after you cancel, Spectrum will charge you, which makes sense. However, many customers report being charged despite returning the equipment as instructed.
What else do people say about Spectrum?
On Trustpilot, Spectrum holds a 3.8-star rating out of 5 across more than 14,000 reviews and is classified as "Great," indicating that many customers have a positive view of the company. Some of those customers have said Spectrum staff were "very professional," that the company offered reasonable prices in their area, and that technicians were knowledgeable and helped solve ongoing problems. Others mention that the company provides "internet service done the right way," access to newer, more advanced networking equipment, reliable service, and solid response times.
It's important to note that all ISPs have both satisfied and dissatisfied customers, with a wide range of experiences depending on location and circumstances. In other words, someone having issues with Charter or Spectrum in the Midwest might not be indicative of the experience for someone living in the Southeast.
Frontier Communications, by comparison, has a 1.1 on Trustpilot with over 900 reviews, while Hughesnet holds a 4.4 rating across over 90,000 reviews. Moreover, the fiber internet provider that ranks the highest for customer satisfaction is not Google or Verizon, but AT&T Fiber, which has performed well in customer satisfaction studies for several years. While many customers love AT&T Fiber, even it is far from perfect. The point is that, with the right improvements and the right focus, Spectrum could turn things around.