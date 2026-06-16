5 Costco Solar Finds Worth Checking Out This Summer

With the hotter, brighter sunlight of the summer season comes a particular opportunity you can take advantage of: Easier use of solar-powered gadgets and accessories. If you're going to be spending time out in the sunshine, you might as well put that light to work for you, as there are all kinds of devices you can power with a solar panel. When it comes to ideas for interesting new solar-powered finds, try browsing Costco, in-person or online, for products like solar-powered lights, cameras, self-adjusting umbrellas, and even solar-powered water-purifiers for the pool.

Whether for security, decoration, or just making your back patio a little more comfortable, you can find a variety of gadgets equipped with solar panels at Costco, often in the retailer's usual bulk-buy bundles if you need multiples of a particular device. Some of these products are only available on the company's website, while others can be found at your local Costco warehouse.