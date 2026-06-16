4 Signs Your Android Phone Is Infected With A Virus

A modern Android phone comes with numerous protections against attacks, yet new threats emerge online every day. Though many may argue that there's no need for Android antivirus apps anymore, the fact remains that you never know what you will find on the internet. Mistakes can still happen, and there is a risk of encountering something nefarious on your device. Fortunately, we know some signs to look out for if you think your Android phone has been infected with a virus.

There can be several tells that a device is under attack. Primarily, these signs include your phone behaving differently than you would usually expect, finding apps or content you didn't install, or questionable activity on your accounts without your knowledge. There may also be physical signs, depending on how the threat operates, like your device running hot or the battery draining more quickly. Remember that a threat isn't just about your phone's performance; it may also be a matter of your critical information being compromised.

If you believe you're the victim of a virus or attack, contact your service provider to see what can be done to protect your device, and notify your financial institutions so they're aware of any potential issues. Be sure to change your passwords, as well. It may also be a good idea to research your area to see if an authorized repair service is available. Your cellular provider may also have recommendations.