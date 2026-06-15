Keanu Reeves Teamed Up With Morgan Freeman On This '90s Sci-Fi Movie That Bombed With Critics

Keanu Reeves has had a solid track record over the past decade, getting a high kill count while he's at it, as "John Wick." Long before that, and even before entering "The Matrix," the man known for using lots of guns experienced a few misfires. One slip up was in 1995 with "Johnny Mnemonic," which was then immediately followed by a movie that saw him talk a lot of science opposite Morgan Freeman.

Released in 1996, "Chain Reaction" was headlined by the two stars, along with Reeves' future "Constantine" co-star Rachel Weisz. The movie followed a group of scientists who discovered a new energy source that shady government forces tried to eliminate. Foiling their plans for giving the world a bright new future was "Succession" star Brian Cox, adding another powerhouse performer that this film should've thrived on. Unfortunately, things didn't pan out for the sci-fi conspiracy movie with critics or audiences.

Made on a budget of $50 million, Andrew Davis' "Chain Reaction" earned a paltry $60.2 million at the box office, and suffered scathing reviews from critics as well. Earning only 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, it turned out that the biggest issue for "Chain Reaction" was the confounding chain of events that takes place in the film that had even the biggest movie buffs flummoxed by what was onscreen.