Nintendo Switch 2 Vs. Steam Deck OLED: Which Has Better Battery Life?

When comparing the Switch 2 and Steam Deck OLED battery life, the Steam Deck OLED comes out ahead overall, even with more demanding games. However, Nintendo's Switch 2 still shows impressive efficiency for a handheld with a much smaller battery. Reviewers widely criticized Nintendo's console for its battery life at launch, since it did not keep up with the major hardware upgrade this version received, but the comparison with Valve's device is not only about total runtime.

In comparison, the Switch 2 and Steam Deck come with several hardware differences, since the former has an NVIDIA chip and the latter has an AMD chip. Digital Foundry's tests with "Hogwarts Legacy" show that the Switch 2 consumes significantly less power than the Steam Deck OLED in a demanding game, drawing about 7W compared with around 14W on Valve's handheld. This efficiency helps explain why Nintendo's console can stay competitive despite having a much smaller battery.

Though the Steam Deck OLED has an advantage in raw battery capacity, coming with around a 6,470 mAh battery, compared to 5,220 mAh on the Nintendo Switch 2, and Digital Foundry also says the difference is 50Wh versus 19.7Wh. That said, Valve's console generally has better longevity overall, particularly in less demanding games, lasting about seven hours on "Stardew Valley" against four hours on the Switch 2.