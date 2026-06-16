Nintendo Switch 2 Vs. Steam Deck OLED: Which Has Better Battery Life?
When comparing the Switch 2 and Steam Deck OLED battery life, the Steam Deck OLED comes out ahead overall, even with more demanding games. However, Nintendo's Switch 2 still shows impressive efficiency for a handheld with a much smaller battery. Reviewers widely criticized Nintendo's console for its battery life at launch, since it did not keep up with the major hardware upgrade this version received, but the comparison with Valve's device is not only about total runtime.
In comparison, the Switch 2 and Steam Deck come with several hardware differences, since the former has an NVIDIA chip and the latter has an AMD chip. Digital Foundry's tests with "Hogwarts Legacy" show that the Switch 2 consumes significantly less power than the Steam Deck OLED in a demanding game, drawing about 7W compared with around 14W on Valve's handheld. This efficiency helps explain why Nintendo's console can stay competitive despite having a much smaller battery.
Though the Steam Deck OLED has an advantage in raw battery capacity, coming with around a 6,470 mAh battery, compared to 5,220 mAh on the Nintendo Switch 2, and Digital Foundry also says the difference is 50Wh versus 19.7Wh. That said, Valve's console generally has better longevity overall, particularly in less demanding games, lasting about seven hours on "Stardew Valley" against four hours on the Switch 2.
Switch 2 vs Steam Deck OLED battery test results
The Switch 2 does not always win, but it can take the lead in some heavier games. According to Tom's Guide's test, running "Hitman: World of Assassination" at the same brightness level, the Switch 2 lasted around two hours and 40 minutes before its battery reached zero. The Steam Deck OLED, on the other hand, could not last more than two hours in the same game. Meanwhile, in "Persona 4 Golden," Valve's console lasted more than seven hours, while the Switch 2 stayed around four hours. Some other factors also affect the results, mainly the brightness level.
Although tests usually use the same level on both consoles, it is important to remember that the Steam Deck OLED reaches up to 1,000 nits in HDR, compared to 450 on the Switch 2. This favors Nintendo's console, but active Wi-Fi, background downloads, and even open apps also drain the battery in silence, which you want to change in order to extend your Switch 2's battery life.
In the end, there is no absolute winner in the battery comparison between the two consoles, since each one has an advantage in different contexts. The Steam Deck works much better for longer sessions in lighter games. The Switch 2, in turn, surprises by lasting longer in some more demanding titles.
Does the Switch 2 and Steam Deck battery difference really matter
If you plan to use a Steam Deck or a Nintendo Switch 2 mainly for handheld gaming, neither one lets you leave your charger too far away for longer gaming sessions. In any scenario where you need to spend more than a few hours away from an outlet, the battery will need a recharge. The Switch 2 still has one advantage, since it lets you prop it up and use the top USB-C port to keep charging.
In the end, the battery difference matters less than how each handheld fits your needs. The Switch 2 gives you access to many Nintendo-exclusive games and feels more like a proper console. On the other hand, the Steam Deck OLED works more like a portable PC, and since it lets you access your own Steam library, it's the better choice if you have a large backlog but not enough time to clear it.