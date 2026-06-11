SpaceX First-Ever Orbital Data Center Is Coming With A Powerful Payload

SpaceX has devised a way to outfit its AI1 satellite with an interchangeable compute payload that allows the installation of hardware from any capable chipmaker. Unveiled in a video posted on X, AI1 is the first-ever orbital data center and satellite, designed to run compute operations from space. It's purported to have a 150 kilowatt peak output, producing 120 kilowatts on average, with an efficiency of 70 kilowatts per ton. The power will be delivered through a 150-kilowatt solar array built into the craft, which should provide 250 watts per square meter of power — all of it using SpaceX-manufactured technology, minus the powerful payload.

The interchangeable chipset is a big deal here because it's how the company aims to address market challenges that could effectively hold back the project. SpaceX previously reported, as shared by Tom's Hardware, that it couldn't supply enough chips for this very same orbital project, which is part of a joint venture with Tesla and its TeraFab solution. Allowing the platform to remain open to all capable vendors means SpaceX can install whatever is most competitive at any given moment, whether it is readily available, cheaper, or more powerful.

In the video, Musk estimates that the compute payload of AI1 is the equivalent of a single Nvidia GB300 rack, which requires about 140 kilowatts of power back on Earth. For cooling (which is more challenging in the vacuum of space, since traditional methods aren't viable, as waste heat has no materials to dissipate into), AI1 will also be equipped with 110 square meters of deployable liquid radiators. Additionally, pumping loops are installed for redundancy, alongside micrometeroid shielding, which should help fend off debris.