Streaming Vs. Cable: Which Has Better Value In 2026?
Streaming is a versatile way to get access to some of your favorite shows and movies. It has made "binge-watching" a common phrase, with users being able to sit and watch hours of TV shows on options such as Netflix in one sitting. Yet, there was a time when if you wanted to watch a TV show, you needed cable television. Both let you watch shows and movies, but work in rather different ways.
Before the age of the internet, cable TV was done through the use of coaxial cables and a set-top box. Nowadays, like streaming, both use Wi-Fi or physical connections to provide access to tons of content. The differences come with what you get with either service. Cable is typically a bundle including access to local channels, sports networks, and channels like A&E, whereas streaming lets users pick and choose specific apps they are interested in watching. As for which one is a better value, streaming may be the better choice overall when it comes to cost, versatility, and access. However, it all depends on what you want to watch.
You can find cable TV through Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, and several others. Streaming services include selections such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. There are even some major live TV streaming platforms you can blend together, like Hulu and its live TV option, for a mix of cable TV and streaming.
The value streaming TV brings
Streaming offers a range of choices for users to choose from, but it can be a pain with certain shows and movies only appearing on specific apps. If a show you enjoy or want to watch is on Netflix, just subscribe for a month or two, finish it, and unsubscribe. If you want to watch another show on Hulu, do the same thing. You don't have to subscribe to multiple streaming services at once. Doing so can get expensive quite quickly. Unsubscribing when you want gives you more control of your expenses.
Streaming may be the bigger bang for your buck. By comparing the prices of popular streaming services to the cost of cable TV, it's possible to discover how much you can save by going with streaming over cable. Netflix's lowest monthly plan is $8.99, Discovery+ is $5.99 a month, and Hulu plus Disney+ is $12.99 a month for a total of $27.97 a month. Xfinity's lowest TV plan costs $65 a month and only comes with ten channels and local channels. Keep in mind that all those prices can be updated at any time.
Still, one of the worst things about streaming services is how long shows can remain on the platform. "The Office" was once on Netflix, but moved to Peacock later on. If you're in the middle of a binge-watch and the show you're watching just vanishes, it likely moved to another platform.
The value cable TV brings
Cable TV grants access to content that may not be featured on streaming apps, such as local channels or ABC, CBS, and NBC. If you want those on a streaming service, you'll have to subscribe to multiple. For instance, cable may include Food Network and BBC America, but if you don't want to pay for cable to get Food Network, you'll have to subscribe to the Discovery+ app. That can be less expensive, but you'll need to switch apps in order to view the show you want. Cable also releases new episodes before they hit streaming services.
One advantage of cable TV is that it is more likely to have more sports all in one place. Users who have cable say that if you are a sports fanatic, you'll find more games on cable TV. The downside is you may have to pay an extra monthly fee to get access to more sports channels like Xfinity's More Sports & Entertainment add-on at $9.95 extra a month.
Whether you choose streaming or cable really depends on your preference. For sports fans, a cable TV subscription may be the better option. Even with the ESPN app, you'll need a TV subscription to watch most live content. However, streaming can offer more for what you pay and could be the reason one cable company is going out of business.