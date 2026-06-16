Streaming Vs. Cable: Which Has Better Value In 2026?

Streaming is a versatile way to get access to some of your favorite shows and movies. It has made "binge-watching" a common phrase, with users being able to sit and watch hours of TV shows on options such as Netflix in one sitting. Yet, there was a time when if you wanted to watch a TV show, you needed cable television. Both let you watch shows and movies, but work in rather different ways.

Before the age of the internet, cable TV was done through the use of coaxial cables and a set-top box. Nowadays, like streaming, both use Wi-Fi or physical connections to provide access to tons of content. The differences come with what you get with either service. Cable is typically a bundle including access to local channels, sports networks, and channels like A&E, whereas streaming lets users pick and choose specific apps they are interested in watching. As for which one is a better value, streaming may be the better choice overall when it comes to cost, versatility, and access. However, it all depends on what you want to watch.

You can find cable TV through Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, and several others. Streaming services include selections such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. There are even some major live TV streaming platforms you can blend together, like Hulu and its live TV option, for a mix of cable TV and streaming.