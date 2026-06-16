Does LG's TV Warranty Cover OLED Burn-In? It's Complicated

When audiences traded in their cathode ray tube TVs for LCD screens, they likely thought that burn-in (an image that remains on a screen if you leave it paused for too long) was a thing of the past. But modern technologies are bringing it back in a "one step forward, two steps back" sort of way. Burn-in isn't a risk with mini-LED TVs, but OLEDs are highly susceptible to the condition. If you want to know if your warranty for an LG TV will cover potential damages, the answer is an emphatic "maybe."

The deciding factor in whether an LG screen's warranty covers burn-in is the wording. These documents are full of sentences written in tantamount legalese double-speak that both do and do not say burn-in is covered — depending on how someone translates it. For instance, the warranty for G1, G2, G3, G4, G5, G6, 77Z2, 77Z3, and W6 models states that the company doesn't cover "Damage or failure of the Product when used in other than normal intended use" or "caused by improper set-up or adjustment on consumer controls." LG OLEDs have features designed to prevent burn-in, including a screen saver mode. Some people could argue that — if these features are turned off — any burn-in is strictly the user's fault and therefore not covered by the warranty.

The main issue with these warranties is that they do not explicitly mention burn-in. Determining whether an OLED is covered is a matter of inference, and no two people will have the same translation. However, owners might be able to turn the matter to their favor with some good old-fashioned precedent.