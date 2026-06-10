Is Burn-In A Risk With Mini LED TVs?

In the modern world of TVs, there are two main panel types to choose from: OLED and LCD. The former contains no lighting mechanism; instead, all pixels are individually self-emissive, which is part of why an OLED TV can display such deep black levels. As for LCDs, LED backlighting is used instead of self-emission. Some LCD TVs use LEDs along the edges of the screen to generate a picture, while others use full-array LEDs across the back of the entire screen. A Mini LED TV uses grouped-together, smaller LEDs (and more of them) to deliver higher peak brightness and enhanced colors.

There are pros and cons to owning both types of TVs, and one of the biggest drawbacks for OLED fans is a panel phenomenon called burn-in. This is what happens when a static image is displayed on the screen for too long, be it a station emblem in the bottom corner or a centered reticle in one of your favorite FPS shooters. But if you're leaning toward a Mini LED TV, you can rest assured that burn-in won't be an issue.

How, you may be wondering? Because a Mini LED TV is really just an LCD with a souped-up LED lighting rig. Yes, there are pixels baked into that LCD layer, but they're not self-emissive; they need LEDs to create brightness and color. This "non-organic" picture approach allows LCD pixels to age more evenly, as opposed to the uneven aging that OLED diodes tend to experience.