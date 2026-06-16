Which Devices Are Compatible With Wi-Fi 7 In 2026?

Wi-Fi 7 is the latest and fastest version of Wi-Fi and is available on various gadgets on the market. Although the first routers supporting it began appearing on the market in 2023, this new generation of Wi-Fi officially launched for consumers in early 2024 when the Wi-Fi Alliance introduced the Wi-Fi Certified 7 program. This program ensures interoperability between brands and that certified devices support the mandatory Wi-Fi 7 features. However, despite more than two years since the Wi-Fi Certified 7 program's debut, the availability of Wi-Fi 7-compatible devices remains limited.

This isn't completely surprising for a new Wi-Fi generation, particularly one that is overkill for most household customers and is in relative infancy. The limited availability means you can't simply assume that most of the modern gadgets support it. For example, pretty much any device introduced before January 2024, other than select routers and a few other gadgets, doesn't support Wi-Fi 7. This means that if you are planning to buy a new Wi-Fi router and are considering an upgrade to a Wi-Fi 7 router, it makes sense to determine whether you own or plan to acquire any Wi-Fi 7-compatible devices. To verify, check the device specifications supplied by the manufacturer. Wi-Fi 7 typically appears as Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 802.11 be, or Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be in the documentation. If you don't see the Wi-Fi specifications, your best bet is to contact the manufacturer.