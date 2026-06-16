Why People Are Ditching Kindles For Non-Amazon E-Readers

During Amazon's early days, it had a rather good reputation, not only thanks to its giant catalog of e-books (which allowed it to corner the industry, these days controlling 80% of online e-book sales), but also for its discounts as well as its consumer-first attitude. For a time, Amazon coasted on this solid reputation and was seen as a frontrunner in the e-reader market almost immediately after its first Kindle launched in 2007, thanks to its vast digital bookstore and unique hardware that was incredibly tactile with physical page-turn buttons. It was a device designed with purpose, and it wasn't until after the 2019 Oasis that Amazon gave up the ghost on such tactility. No longer do Kindle devices feel designed for consumers' e-reading needs.

The good times simply didn't last; over the last few years Amazon has been dead set on shoring up its store and hardware to cut down on piracy, removing beloved features like Download & Transfer via USB, and even recently cutting off store access to older Kindles despite the fact they still worked perfectly fine, a very eco-unfriendly move for a company that brags about the recycled plastics used in its Kindles. You simply can't back up books from your old Kindle without jumping through a bunch of hoops.

The truth is, you don't own a single e-book bought from Amazon; you've only purchased a license for access, and as is the case with how Amazon fumbled its Comixology buyout, the company has no qualms replacing your entire library with worse copies without a refund in sight. It has even been caught removing purchases from users' devices. In other words, Amazon has shown plenty of examples of why its Kindle brand can't be trusted; thus, people are ditching Kindle for non-Amazon e-readers.