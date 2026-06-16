5 Useful Features You Probably Didn't Realize A Google Pixel Watch Offers

Gestures and shortcuts are a welcome addition on any device, but perhaps even more so on smartwatches, where smaller screens make it harder to rely on the touch display for every little thing. The Pixel Watch comes with many gestures, some of which also exist on other smartwatches like Samsung's Galaxy Watches.

There are still some exclusive gestures, though. The one you'll likely be using most often is the double pinch. To use this, you tap your thumb and index finger together twice, as if you're pinching something. This motion can stop or dismiss timers, send Quick Replies, scroll through notifications, and take pictures with the Camera app. There's also the wrist-turn gesture, where you rotate your wrist to move the watch away from you quickly. This is used to hide expanded notifications, silence calls, and dismiss alarms. There's also the Pixel-exclusive Raise to Talk gesture, where you bring your watch close to your ear to prompt Gemini with your voice.

The gestures are turned on by default, and you can learn more about them in Settings. To do so, either go to General, Pixel Tips, and Gestures, or Gestures, Hand Gestures, and Education. You can also disable these if you don't plan on using them. To turn off gestures on your Pixel Watch, open Settings, go to Gestures, then Hand Gestures, and toggle off the switches for any you don't want.