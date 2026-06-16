4 Things You Probably Didn't Know Your Samsung TV Remote Can Do

Samsung TVs consistently rank among some of the best smart TVs you can buy on Amazon and at other retailers. On top of that, the remote that comes with your Samsung TV is a lot more powerful than you think. Sure, it can do the basics like change channels and turn up the volume — and even quickly launch a few different streaming applications like Netflix. But, there are also a few lesser-known features that you can take advantage of with your Samsung remote that go beyond just controlling the standard features that your TV has to offer.

In fact, knowing the full breadth of what your remote is capable of can actually turn it into a powerhouse for controlling many of your other devices, too. Of course, the amount of hidden features can vary depending on what type of Samsung remote you have, as well as how old your television is. But, if you have a Samsung TV that was released in the last five to ten years, chances are you're sitting on a good number of smart features you could and should be taking advantage of.