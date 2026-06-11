Mint Mobile Customers Just Got A Free Data Upgrade On Every Plan

How do you choose your smartphone's carrier? Do you go with the company with the most coverage, or do you pick the cheapest data plan? If you pick the latter, Mint Mobile has one of the best cheap plans on the market, and it's about to get even cheaper. From a "best bang for your buck" perspective, anyway.

Recently, Mint Mobile announced that it would increase the data caps of all plans. (Well, technically Ryan Reynolds announced it via YouTube, but he co-owns the company, so it still counts.) Anyone who owns a 5GB plan will get 6GB a month; the 15GB plan now offers 17GB, and the 20GB plan provides 23GB. Best of all, these increases won't require any additional fees. Decisions like this are why users claim Mint Mobile is one of the most reliable carriers on the market.

Admittedly, when we said "every plan" is getting a data upgrade, we didn't mean it literally. Obviously, you can't increase the cap of Mint Mobile's unlimited data plan. Instead, Mint Mobile is doubling the amount of hotspot data you can use; subscribers with an unlimited plan now get 20GB of hotspot data, up from 10GB.