Not Verizon, Not AT&T: JD Power Says This Phone Carrier Leads In Customer Satisfaction
Verizon provides fixed wireless internet services to 16.8 million users, while AT&T serves high-speed fiber internet to 10 million of its customers. However, despite the prevalence of Verizon and AT&T, Consumer Reports ranks them as phone carriers you should avoid. To find out which phone carriers actually provide a strong customer experience, JD Power conducted a Telecom Digital Experience Study based on evaluations from 12,082 customers. This 2026 survey shows that T-Mobile is the phone carrier that ranks highest in overall customer satisfaction among internet service providers.
The study by JD Power ranks customer satisfaction with internet service providers and wireless carriers based on the design, system performance, capabilities, and information observed through their respective apps and websites. These factors aren't the only things that matter to customers, though. Ookla, the connectivity intelligence company behind the Speedtest web app, recognized T-Mobile as having the "Best Mobile Network in America" in 2025. It comes as no surprise, then, that there are cheap phone carriers that use T-Mobile's network rather than building their own.
What to look for in a good phone carrier
When people switch phone carriers, it's usually because they're looking for lower costs, more reliable coverage, bigger data allowances, and friendlier customer service. The best phone plan providers of 2026 actually all have something in common: versatility. Customers value the ability to access mobile networks from anywhere and build a plan that suits their unique needs. Reviewers have noted T-Mobile's versatility, particularly when it comes to 5G coverage.
JD Power's Telecom Digital Experience Study also highlights another example of T-Mobile's flexibility: beyond being just another phone carrier, it's also the most-liked internet provider, even above Verizon and AT&T. A high customer satisfaction rating doesn't mean T-Mobile is the perfect carrier for everyone, though. If you're looking for a new plan, don't overlook other phone carriers with the best cheap plans. T-Mobile plans start at $15 per month, but some smaller carriers like Mint Mobile offer plans that are priced even lower for first-time customers — and in fact, Mint Mobile's customer satisfaction ranks even higher than T-Mobile's for its wireless services.