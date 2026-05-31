Not Verizon, Not AT&T: JD Power Says This Phone Carrier Leads In Customer Satisfaction

Verizon provides fixed wireless internet services to 16.8 million users, while AT&T serves high-speed fiber internet to 10 million of its customers. However, despite the prevalence of Verizon and AT&T, Consumer Reports ranks them as phone carriers you should avoid. To find out which phone carriers actually provide a strong customer experience, JD Power conducted a Telecom Digital Experience Study based on evaluations from 12,082 customers. This 2026 survey shows that T-Mobile is the phone carrier that ranks highest in overall customer satisfaction among internet service providers.

The study by JD Power ranks customer satisfaction with internet service providers and wireless carriers based on the design, system performance, capabilities, and information observed through their respective apps and websites. These factors aren't the only things that matter to customers, though. Ookla, the connectivity intelligence company behind the Speedtest web app, recognized T-Mobile as having the "Best Mobile Network in America" in 2025. It comes as no surprise, then, that there are cheap phone carriers that use T-Mobile's network rather than building their own.