Pokémon Fans Have A Major Problem With The New Smart Play Lego Release

That these sound effects originated from a game developed for a handheld released in 1989 makes it more baffling to fans, who have expressed their frustration on social media. One Reddit user slammed Lego, saying "They couldn't even replicate the s***ty [Game Boy] sounds?" Another said "I'm so tired of this d*** [Smart] brick," adding that, "if it can't even make a basic [Game Boy bit-crushed] Pikachu noise, then what is the point of buying it."

Pokémon sound effects aren't the only controversy that Smart Play has faced. In addition to Lego Smart Bricks having major limitations, the line's concept overall has been criticized by experts. Josh Golin of the organization Fairplay told the BBC they "undermine" the most important aspect of the toys, saying "children's Lego creations already do move and make noises through the power of children's imaginations." While designed to give kids a way to play without screens, "Lego bricks that play back," as the company calls them, are still adding technology to childhood in a way some find alarming.

That said, not everyone is disappointed in the upcoming Lego Pokémon line. TechRadar called the sets "simply perfect" after previewing all 12, noting you can leave off or remove the Smart Brick without undermining the overall design, an issue with past Smart Play products. They're also clearly meant for kids, who are far more likely to enjoy training and battling than to get upset that Charizard doesn't sound the same as it did in the '90s. The lack of actual Pokémon cries or interest in Smart Play may keep some fans and collectors away, but it'll probably still appeal to the target demographic.