Do Modern OLED Screens Still Suffer From Burn-In?

OLED screens are found in an array of today's tech products, from TVs, laptops, and monitors to tablets, wearables, and handheld gaming consoles. They started gaining traction in the early 2010s, with tech reviewers quick to praise their inky blacks, vivid colors, wide viewing angles, and super-slim design. But there was still a problem that was impossible to ignore: the dreaded "burn-in."

For the uninitiated, burn-in is when permanent damage occurs to one or more of the display's many tiny organic LEDs (OLEDs). These OLEDs produce their own light, unlike traditional LCDs, which use a white LED backlight instead. Damage can occur to OLEDs when a bright image stays on the same part of a display for a long time, causing pixel wear that can eventually leave a permanent mark. It's important to note that this is different to the image-retention effect that sometimes occurs on LCD screens. It shares a similar cause, but unlike burn-in, this is just a temporary problem that doesn't last forever.

OLED technology has improved over the years thanks to better panel materials and built-in safeguards that reduce the chances of burn-in. But current owners — and even official support pages for products like OLED TVs – still point out that the issue persists. The good news is that manufacturers have developed various safeguards against it, and there are even a few things you can do yourself to extend your OLED display's lifespan.