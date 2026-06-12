Lexar's Next-Gen SSD Could Be A Massive Improvement For Your Next Laptop

For the past several years, the storage industry has largely relied on a few established standards, notably the 2.5-inch drive and the M.2 2280 form factor. While these formats have housed our data in desktops, laptops, and more devices throughout the years, their physical dimensions have remained largely unchanged, even as other components have shrunk. Lexar is now looking to break that mold, aiming to usher customers into a new era of compact storage with its mSSD (micro Solid State Drive) standard.

The company, which recently released the Play X SSD — its first mSSD product — delivers read speeds up to 7,400 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,500 MB/s by operating as a PCIe Gen 4 drive, in about half the size of a regular SSD. Even though this product still doesn't have a release date for the U.S., it just made its way to Europe as Lexar tests a compact M.2 2230 form factor, the tiniest in the market.

While the company offers its new Play X storage with an M.2 2280 slot adapter, it tells us that it wants to push this new form factor to the industry as its next milestone. "We want to achieve a standard, and we have been talking to our partners about expanding this technology. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, this is our commitment to innovation," a Lexar spokesperson told us.