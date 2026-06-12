Your Kindle Just Got A Cool New Feature In June 2026

Amazon may have upset consumers recently by ending software support for several old Kindle models, which could limit core functionality on those e-readers, but the company also has good news for its Kindle users. Amazon rolled out a new feature that users who read multiple books at a time may appreciate. Called Story So Far, and announced in late September 2025, the feature lets users catch up on what they have already read in a book after a long break. The feature uses AI to generate limited summaries based on the user's progress with a title, and can be useful for enhancing the reading experience.

In addition to Story So Far, supported Kindle models also offer a Recaps feature that lets users catch up with events that happened in previous books in a series, and an Ask This Book feature that lets readers ask questions about a book. The Recaps feature rolled out to U.S.-based users in April 2025 for thousands of Kindle titles. The Ask This Book feature was unveiled alongside Story So Far in September 2025, with Ask This Book rolling out to the Kindle iOS app in December 2025.

Usefulness aside, these AI features are also somewhat controversial. The Authors Guild raised concerns about the Ask This Book feature in late December 2025, pointing out there was no way for publishers and authors to opt in or out. Amazon explained to the Guild that the Ask This Book feature is not used to train the AI model or retain the content. Amazon also said it's using a dedicated AI model for the feature. However, the Guild also said that the new Ask This Book feature is not licensed and doesn't bring new income for authors.