China's Massive Electric Container Ship Recharges Via Swappable Battery Containers

Tesla may be the most satisfying EV brand to drive, but China is going much bigger with an electric container ship that glides through the sea with silent propulsion. This isn't much of a surprise, considering China's battery breakthroughs on the EV front. But it does raise the question of how such a ship actually operates.

The Ningyuan Dian Kun is a high-capacity 10,000-DWT electric container ship. Measuring over 419 feet in length and more than 70 feet wide, the shipping vessel has a capacity of 740 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). It can achieve speeds of 11.5 knots with the help of its dual 875 kW motors, which are powered by ten containerized batteries delivering 19,000 kWh. But perhaps the most interesting aspect is that the crew can either recharge these batteries via a shore power hookup or swap them out for fully-charged containers.

According to Ma Hongmeng, the engineer in charge of the vessel, the fully-electric propulsion means the ship will operate with zero emissions, without sacrificing its efficiency as a container transport. The Ningyuan Dian Kun also implements various intelligent systems, including sailing modes that, when combined with autonomous navigation and route planning, allow it to serve as an autonomous shipping testbed.