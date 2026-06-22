How Long Do Owners Say Bose Headphones Typically Last?
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A decent pair of audiophile headphones can be a fairly significant investment. Thus, it's wise to do your research before making a purchase. For instance, if you look into which headphones are and aren't worth your money, you may find there are some headphone brands consumers strongly advise others to steer clear of. However, even if you're thinking about purchasing new headphones or earbuds from a reputable brand like Bose, you may still have some questions before spending your hard-earned cash. For example, you might want to know how long you can expect a pair of Bose headphones or earbuds to last.
There's no single answer to this question. The lifespan of Bose headphones can depend on various factors. Examples include (but aren't limited to) whether you purchase headphones or earbuds, the specific model in question, and the degree to which you stay on top of maintenance. Also, what constitutes a pair of headphones' lifespan can depend on a given user's definition of the term. For some people, a pair of headphones reach the end-of-life only when they stop working entirely. Others might say Bose headphones have died when they still technically work, but perhaps not reliably.
Regardless, checking online communities where audiophiles discuss these topics can give you a better sense of how long you should expect Bose headphones to last. In the meantime, learn the signs that you need new headphones so you can make an upgrade before your headphones die in the middle of a banger.
What do owners say about how long Bose headphones last?
The claims companies make about the longevity of their products are sometimes at odds with the experiences of those who've actually used said products. Luckily, you don't have to trust Bose to offer accurate and honest information regarding how long their headphones last. Users on communities like Reddit's /r/bose subreddit frequently discuss this topic, giving you the real scoop from actual Bose headphone owners.
Fortunately, it seems owners are mostly satisfied with how long these products deliver the goods. Some Reddit users say that, after three years to almost a decade of use, models like the noise-cancelling Bose QC35 II continue to sound exactly as they did when they first purchased them. They mention that some components, like the ear cushions, may need to be replaced, and the battery lifespan might start to decrease over time, but the sound quality generally remains unaffected.
Naturally, factors like how often individual owners use their headphones will influence how long the gadgets stay in good shape. Again, while some users report their headphones lasting a decade or more, others say they last closer to five or six years, but that's with what they describe as heavy use.
Tips for keeping Bose headphones in good shape
Prioritizing upkeep is one of the smartest ways to maximize the longevity of your Bose headphones. Even though owners report that these headphones and earbuds tend to last a long time in general, proper care can help you get the most life out of them possible. Along with cleaning the headphones regularly, something Bose provides instructions for, you may consider protecting your headphones or earbuds by purchasing accessories like a replacement case when necessary. Naturally, when traveling with your Bose earbuds or headphones, you should also strive to pack them in such a way as to minimize the chances of accidentally damaging them in transit.
If you're upgrading to a new set of Bose headphones, it may still be smart to hold on to your current pair. There are several creative ways to use old headphones that are worth considering before getting rid of headphones or earbuds you've outgrown. Luckily, according to other owners, with basic care, it should be a few years (or even decades) before you need to replace a new set of Bose headphones.